CityLab Daily: The Wild World of Scooter Sharing

Also: The cities Americans move to—and from—for work, and what is loitering, really?

What We’re Following

Dancing in the street: Dockless scooters are set to be the shared-mobility jam of the summer, but cities aren’t singing the same tune on regulations. Consider some of the latest moves:

In San Francisco, public records indicate that Lyft might be entering the e-scooter competition as companies contend for five potential permit slots (Fortune). Last week, Honolulu ordered LimeBike to stop after one week of unauthorized operation, classifying the electric scooters as mopeds and saying they would need permits to operate (Hawaii News Now). And earlier this month, Nashville’s cease-and-desist order to Bird got much more serious after two riders were critically injured by a driver in hit-and-run (The Tennessean).

All said, cities are picking up new moves as these scooters shake up well-trodden right-of-way rules for sidewalks and roads. But as they squeeze to find room in the street, we might just be realizing that our cities are still stuck in an old groove of getting around.

Do the hustle: Don’t miss this great story from our Atlantic colleague Taylor Lorenz on the fiercely competitive business of charging shared scooters: “Charging scooters for Bird is like Pokémon Go, but when you get paid for finding Pokémon."

—Andrew Small