CityLab Daily: What Today's Workers Are Up Against

Also: Oakland’s mayor won’t back down, and Uber and Lyft could do a lot more for the planet.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

May Day: Today is International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day in most countries. The holiday commemorates a U.S. labor strike in 1886 that pushed for the eight-hour work day (Quartz).

There’s no doubt conditions have improved since then, but workers still face legitimate threats today: low wages, automation, the gig economy. And then there’s forced arbitration: Tucked into employment contracts, these binding clauses prevent millions of workers from suing their employers for any reason, even surrendering the right to join a class action. Now the Supreme Court is considering how far companies can run with these waivers, and it all may come down to a precedent set by a case against Waffle House. CityLab’s Kriston Capps has the story.

Some suggested reading to understand the ties between cities and workers: