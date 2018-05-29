CityLab Daily: What Did Cities Actually Offer Amazon?

Also: Rebuilding a destroyed historic downtown, and how transit-rich neighborhoods are more affordable.

What We're Following Washed up: On Sunday, a thousand-year flood put Main Street under water in Ellicott City, Maryland—for the second time in two years (NPR). Having just rebounded from the 2016 devastation, flood-hammered residents and businesses are wondering if they will stay and rebuild again: "We can't keep losing people to this madness," a local toy shop owner told USA Today. "These floods go from inches to feet in the blink of an eye. No amount of detection or warnings are going to help. This area isn't worth saving if it's going to cost people's lives." Critical damage to historic downtowns happens more than you'd think, whether it's floods, fires, or hurricanes. In March, CityLab explored how recovery from a fire in Clarkesville, Georgia, launched an essential conversation about what a historic town square should be. And when it comes to the growing flood risks of flooding, it pays to act fast: Ignoring the problem could spark a housing-market crash.