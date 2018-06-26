CityLab Daily: An Old Car Factory Becomes a Density Battleground

Andrew Small
Also: Midwest counties are getting younger, and the tech industry is inflating Denmark’s carbon footprint.
***
Always greener: In St. Paul, Minnesota, a former car factory is poised for a dramatic rebirth. The symbolism alone is notable: Henry Ford once thought it was a great place to build cars; now, it’s set to become a dense, mixed-use showpiece of enlightened development where cars aren’t all that necessary.
But as you might expect, it has also sparked debate along generational lines. As one local journalist put it: “You had older people who were concerned about traffic, and you had younger people who said, ‘I want to live there!’” On CityLab, Jay Walljasper has the story of how an ambitious Minnesota eco-project became a density battleground.
Travel ban: In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s executive order that restricts travel to the United States from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Venezuela, and North Korea. The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer says it amounts to a “green light to discriminate.” Of note: North America won a shared bid for the 2026 World Cup after Trump said the travel ban wouldn’t apply during the games. (Vox)
Bob Dylan once sang, “I was so much older then, I’m younger than that now” and that’s now true for much of his home state of Minnesota, and much of the Midwest, too. The median age fell in 531 U.S. counties between April 2010 and July 2017, and 51 percent of them were in the Midwest, according to the map seen above from the U.S. Census Bureau. As our colleagues at Route Fifty note, that’s a pretty dramatic shift compared to the Northeast, which has just 2 percent of the U.S. counties that are getting younger. Overall, though, the country is getting older: The median age rose from 37.2 to 38 over that same time. The trend is projected to continue through 2060.
San Francisco can’t afford waiters. So they’re putting diners to work. (New York Times)
Tiny home communities: housing solution or gentrified trailer park? (The Guardian)
A London court says Uber can keep operating in the city on a probationary license (The Verge)
Oklahoma teachers went on strike. Nearly 100 of them are running for office now (Vox)
Thousands of Marriott workers will protest for safer conditions this week (BuzzFeed News)
