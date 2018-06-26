CityLab Daily: An Old Car Factory Becomes a Density Battleground

Also: Midwest counties are getting younger, and the tech industry is inflating Denmark’s carbon footprint.

***

What We’re Following

Always greener: In St. Paul, Minnesota, a former car factory is poised for a dramatic rebirth. The symbolism alone is notable: Henry Ford once thought it was a great place to build cars; now, it’s set to become a dense, mixed-use showpiece of enlightened development where cars aren’t all that necessary.

But as you might expect, it has also sparked debate along generational lines. As one local journalist put it: “You had older people who were concerned about traffic, and you had younger people who said, ‘I want to live there!’” On CityLab, Jay Walljasper has the story of how an ambitious Minnesota eco-project became a density battleground.

Travel ban: In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s executive order that restricts travel to the United States from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Venezuela, and North Korea. The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer says it amounts to a “green light to discriminate.” Of note: North America won a shared bid for the 2026 World Cup after Trump said the travel ban wouldn’t apply during the games. (Vox)