CityLab Daily: Are Americans Really Fleeing to the Suburbs?

What We're Following Hold your horses: When the Census Bureau releases its municipal population estimates each spring, a kind of Urbanist Derby follows, with quick takes on America's city vs. suburb horserace based on which places are growing and shrinking. This year, many observers thought the suburbs came out with an advantage, as they grew faster in population than central cities did. But those basic comparisons don't tell the whole story about where people want to live. The suburbs are growing because they're building housing. But at the same time, people are still willing to pay more to live in cities. CityObservatory's Joe Cortright argues the triumph of the suburbs might not be because Americans desire suburban living, but because we don't have enough of the cities people want. On CityLab: Are Americans Fleeing Cities for Suburbs? Not So Fast.