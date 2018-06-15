CityLab Daily: D.C.’s War Over Restaurant Tips Will Soon Go National

Also: HQ2 employees might unwittingly pay their taxes to Amazon, and the crazies thing about Elon Musk’s plan for Chicago.

What We’re Following

Tipping point: Next week, D.C. voters will head to the polls to decide if the minimum wage should rise for workers who earn tips. Initiative 77 is perhaps the most fraught issue in the District’s election cycle, turning the town into a proxy war between two national restaurant groups. But the lines aren’t drawn neatly: Across the city, you’ll find bosses and workers alike fighting the gradual increase in wages.

Whatever happens here, it’s just the start. With national advocacy organizations leading the charge, you can expect this battle to make its way to cities and states around the country in short order. And with limited research on tipped wages, there’s little clear evidence for voters to digest. CityLab’s Kriston Capps unpacks the lingering questions and bedrock truths in D.C.’s war over restaurant tips that will soon go national.