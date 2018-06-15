CityLab Daily: D.C.’s War Over Restaurant Tips Will Soon Go National

Andrew Small
Andrew Small
Also: HQ2 employees might unwittingly pay their taxes to Amazon, and the crazies thing about Elon Musk’s plan for Chicago.
Tipping point: Next week, D.C. voters will head to the polls to decide if the minimum wage should rise for workers who earn tips. Initiative 77 is perhaps the most fraught issue in the District’s election cycle, turning the town into a proxy war between two national restaurant groups. But the lines aren’t drawn neatly: Across the city, you’ll find bosses and workers alike fighting the gradual increase in wages.
Whatever happens here, it’s just the start. With national advocacy organizations leading the charge, you can expect this battle to make its way to cities and states around the country in short order. And with limited research on tipped wages, there’s little clear evidence for voters to digest. CityLab’s Kriston Capps unpacks the lingering questions and bedrock truths in D.C.’s war over restaurant tips that will soon go national.
Mark 2017 as the year ride-hailing overtook the taxi in New York City. For the first time, services such as Uber and Lyft made up the majority of for-hire vehicle trips in the city—with 158 million ride-hailing trips compared to 110 million traditional taxi trips. But the chart above from the NYC Department of Transportation’s 2018 Mobility Report shows that, of the New Yorkers who have used ride hailing, 50 percent say they would have otherwise taken public transit for some of those trips.
New York may be a special case, but recent research shows that many major U.S. cities have already seen ride hailing affect public transit ridership. Got similar numbers for your city? We’d love to see them: drop us a line at hello@citylab.com.
