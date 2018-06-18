CityLab Daily: How Do You Fix the Bus? We Asked the Drivers.

Also: Rate your latest police encounter, and the brilliant artist that Chicago nearly forgot.

***

What We’re Following

Driver knows best: Bus drivers observe a city from a unique vantage point. They interact with riders more directly than train drivers, and constantly navigate the busy streets. So who better to ask about redesigning New York City’s buses than the people behind the wheel? A survey of 373 Brooklyn bus operators did exactly that, and the drivers have some ideas that could not only make their daily grind easier, but could also improve service and win back riders. Read the latest in CityLab’s Bus to the Future series: How Do You Fix the Bus? We Asked the Drivers.

Courtside: The Supreme Court punted on two closely-watched partisan gerrymandering cases on Monday (New York Times). Justices asked a lower court to reconsider a challenge to a Wisconsin congressional district map and ruled against a challenge to a district map in Maryland with an unsigned opinion. CityLab context: How Gerrymandering Is Containing City Power