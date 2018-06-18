CityLab Daily: How Do You Fix the Bus? We Asked the Drivers.

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: Rate your latest police encounter, and the brilliant artist that Chicago nearly forgot.
***
Driver knows best: Bus drivers observe a city from a unique vantage point. They interact with riders more directly than train drivers, and constantly navigate the busy streets. So who better to ask about redesigning New York City’s buses than the people behind the wheel? A survey of 373 Brooklyn bus operators did exactly that, and the drivers have some ideas that could not only make their daily grind easier, but could also improve service and win back riders. Read the latest in CityLab’s Bus to the Future series: How Do You Fix the Bus? We Asked the Drivers.
Courtside: The Supreme Court punted on two closely-watched partisan gerrymandering cases on Monday (New York Times). Justices asked a lower court to reconsider a challenge to a Wisconsin congressional district map and ruled against a challenge to a district map in Maryland with an unsigned opinion. CityLab context: How Gerrymandering Is Containing City Power
As the Trump administration's detention and separation of immigrant families grabs headlines, it’s worth considering how immigration has changed in the United States. Conrad Hackett, a senior demographer at the Pew Research Center, shared this map over the weekend of which states received the most immigrants from particular countries from 1850 to 2013. When Pew reported on the source of America’s immigrants in 2015, about half of the 59 million immigrants to the United States from 1965 to the present had originated from a Latin American country. More on CityLab: How Immigration Raids Inflict Trauma on Communities
The coming crisis of coastal flooding: $1 trillion of real estate at risk by 2100 (Curbed)
The cities that never existed (The Atlantic)
Glasgow School of Art may be beyond repair after fire (The Guardian)
A fix for New York’s parking problems (New York Times)
