CityLab Daily: How Do You Fix the Bus? We Asked the Drivers.

Driver knows best: Bus drivers observe a city from a unique vantage point. They interact with riders more directly than train drivers, and constantly navigate the busy streets. So who better to ask about redesigning New York City’s buses than the people behind the wheel? A survey of 373 Brooklyn bus operators did exactly that, and the drivers have some ideas that could not only make their daily grind easier, but could also improve service and win back riders. Read the latest in CityLab’s Bus to the Future series: How Do You Fix the Bus? We Asked the Drivers.

Courtside: The Supreme Court punted on two closely-watched partisan gerrymandering cases on Monday (New York Times). Justices asked a lower court to reconsider a challenge to a Wisconsin congressional district map and ruled against a challenge to a district map in Maryland with an unsigned opinion. CityLab context: How Gerrymandering Is Containing City Power

More on CityLab

Rate Your Latest Police Encounter

Although a new app Raheem.Ai, stems from an incident of brutality, it’s for the sharing of all police interactions, good and bad, to support solutions to end police violence.

Teresa Mathew

The Brilliant Artist That Chicago, and the World, Nearly Forgot

The idiosyncratic art of Edgar Miller (1899-1993) has long been hidden behind closed doors. Finally, Chicagoans are getting more opportunities to see it.

Zach Mortice

Why Bogotá Should Worry About Its Water

Colombia’s capital depends on a unique ecosystem called páramos for its water supply. Environmental advocates warn that the páramos are now threatened by climate change and other factors.

Lucy Sherriff

‘This Tube Was Made For You and Me’

In 1966, the opening of Montreal’s rapid transit service was welcomed with a TV show and a song that praised the mayor who helped bring it to life.

Mark Byrnes

Does Privatized Foster Care Put Kids at Risk?

The number of kids in foster care is climbing, and so are public costs. In search of efficiencies, many states have at least partially privatized their systems.

Mimi Kirk

Nation of Immigrants

A Pew Research Center map shows how America's source of immigrants has changed over time.

As the Trump administration's detention and separation of immigrant families grabs headlines, it’s worth considering how immigration has changed in the United States. Conrad Hackett, a senior demographer at the Pew Research Center, shared this map over the weekend of which states received the most immigrants from particular countries from 1850 to 2013. When Pew reported on the source of America’s immigrants in 2015, about half of the 59 million immigrants to the United States from 1965 to the present had originated from a Latin American country. More on CityLab: How Immigration Raids Inflict Trauma on Communities

