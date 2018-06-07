CityLab Daily: HUD Unveils ‘Self-Sufficiency’ Hubs

Andrew Small
Also: Will Uber and Lyft become different things? And auditioning for the subway.
HUD’s new hubs: Secretary Ben Carson is in Detroit with Mayor Mike Duggan today to unveil one of 17 “EnVision Center” community hubs that HUD is opening across the country (Detroit News). The centers, aimed at promoting “self-sufficiency,” will provide recreational, educational, job training, and other support services near HUD-assisted housing projects in communities in cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, San Diego, Youngstown, Fort Worth, and Washington, D.C. The full list of cities is available on HUD’s announcement page. The plan comes just as a new analysis finds that HUD’s proposed changes to housing assistance could raise rents for the poor by 20 percent (Associated Press).
H-2B or not: A federal judge ruled against the Justice Department’s attempt to withhold $1.6 million in police grants from Philadelphia for its status as a sanctuary city. The judge cited Shakespeare’s Hamlet on the cover page, quoting from Act IV: “No place indeed should murder sanctuarize.” (Sparknotes tells us it maybe doesn't mean what he intended it to.)
In early April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions instituted a “zero tolerance” policy mandating that U.S. district attorneys along the Southwest border prosecute every person who entered the country without proper authorization to the maximum extent of the law. Already, we’re seeing the effect of that policy shift, with cases increasing by 30 percent from March to April.
The map above shows the criminal prosecutions of undocumented immigrants between January and April this year. The change is even more dramatic when compared to the first year of the Trump administration: There were prosecutions brought against 24,794 apprehended individuals, compared to the 14,785 people charged from January to April of 2017. On CityLab: The Dramatic Spike in Immigrant Prosecutions at the Border, Mapped
