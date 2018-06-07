CityLab Daily: HUD Unveils ‘Self-Sufficiency’ Hubs

Also: Will Uber and Lyft become different things? And auditioning for the subway.

What We're Following HUD's new hubs: Secretary Ben Carson is in Detroit with Mayor Mike Duggan today to unveil one of 17 "EnVision Center" community hubs that HUD is opening across the country (Detroit News). The centers, aimed at promoting "self-sufficiency," will provide recreational, educational, job training, and other support services near HUD-assisted housing projects in communities in cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, San Diego, Youngstown, Fort Worth, and Washington, D.C. The full list of cities is available on HUD's announcement page. The plan comes just as a new analysis finds that HUD's proposed changes to housing assistance could raise rents for the poor by 20 percent (Associated Press). H-2B or not: A federal judge ruled against the Justice Department's attempt to withhold $1.6 million in police grants from Philadelphia for its status as a sanctuary city. The judge cited Shakespeare's Hamlet on the cover page, quoting from Act IV: "No place indeed should murder sanctuarize." (Sparknotes tells us it maybe doesn't mean what he intended it to.)