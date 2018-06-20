CityLab Daily: How a Mayor Fights Migrant Family Separation

Also: Paving over the Everglades, and why cities want their own cryptocurrency.

“I do not want to be an enabler in this process. I do not want the city to participate in this process.” That’s how Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is responding to news that a new migrant detention center is slated to open in his city amid outcry over the federal government’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents.

Now, declaring moral opposition to the policy, he’s hinting at what power the city has to get in the way: The fire department hasn’t inspected the site yet, for example, and it doesn’t have the city’s food and shelter permit. He’s one of many mayors assessing what steps they can take to protest the government’s child separation policy. We expect to hear more tomorrow, when mayors from around the United States head to Tornillo, Texas, to survey the situation. CityLab’s Tanvi Misra has the story: Can Houston Stall the Opening of a Migrant Child Detention Center?