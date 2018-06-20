CityLab Daily: How a Mayor Fights Migrant Family Separation

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: Paving over the Everglades, and why cities want their own cryptocurrency.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
“I do not want to be an enabler in this process. I do not want the city to participate in this process.” That’s how Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is responding to news that a new migrant detention center is slated to open in his city amid outcry over the federal government’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents.
Now, declaring moral opposition to the policy, he’s hinting at what power the city has to get in the way: The fire department hasn’t inspected the site yet, for example, and it doesn’t have the city’s food and shelter permit. He’s one of many mayors assessing what steps they can take to protest the government’s child separation policy. We expect to hear more tomorrow, when mayors from around the United States head to Tornillo, Texas, to survey the situation. CityLab’s Tanvi Misra has the story: Can Houston Stall the Opening of a Migrant Child Detention Center?
Legal challenges to the federal government’s family separation are being filed in New York, Texas, and Washington, D.C. (BuzzFeed News)
Just in: Trump planning executive order to allow families to be detained together (New York Times)
D.C. voters settled a dispute between two national restaurant associations on Tuesday, approving a ballot measure to raise the base wage for tipped workers, who receive less than minimum wage under federal law. The measure was the most contentious issue to face D.C. voters in years. While the final vote tally was hardly a representative measure for the city—a local primary in a midterm national election year never crushes the polls—the decision on Initiative 77 fell along stark racial and class lines. Across all majority-white precincts, nearly 50 percent of voters favored Initiative 77. Support was nine percentage points higher in majority non-white precincts. In the above screenshot of an interactive precinct map, CityLab data reporter David Montgomery shows how a vote on wages for some of the city’s poorest workers revealed a classic segregation pattern in the District.
—Kriston Capps
How tech companies conquered cities (New York Times)
Uber’s plan to get more electric cars on the road (Curbed)
Most American homes are still heated with fossil fuels. It’s time to electrify (Vox)
New York, once a great city, now “unremarkable” and “boring” (Harper’s)
As rural towns lose population, they can “shrink smart” (NPR)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Can e-bikes, electric scooters, velomobiles, and other battery-boosted mobility gizmos really rid the city of the private car?
Outside the Twin Cities, housing advocates are fighting with local governments, reluctant neighbors—and, occasionally, each other.
More people should think about where they want to live and work as seriously as LeBron James does.
The people who know buses best have ideas about how to reform the system, according to a survey of 373 Brooklyn bus operators.
Local governments can try to ban the plastic straw now, but they can’t do a thing about the vast system that’s attached to it.