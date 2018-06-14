CityLab Daily: San Francisco Gets a First

Also: Wisconsin wants Millennials, and lessons from that raccoon’s climb up a tower.

London calling: After a nail-biting election, London Breed is set to become San Francisco’s first black female mayor. The city’s ranked-choice voting produced an incredibly close race, with Breed’s opponent, Mark Leno, appearing to take the lead on election night. But by the weekend, mail-in ballots pushed Breed into the lead on the too-close-to-call contest , and on Wednesday, Leno conceded.

—Andrew Small

Mistake on the Lake

In September 1986, a nonprofit staged a fundraiser where it released 1.5 million balloons over the city of Cleveland in an attempt to beat Disneyland’s Guinness World Record for the most balloons released simultaneously. It did not end well.

Balloonfest, a short documentary by Nathan Truesdell, depicts the helium-filled spectacle as the colorful orbs wrap around Cleveland’s Terminal Tower. But a storm brings the balloons down and they wreak havoc on the city, litter Lake Erie, and, tragically, impede a Coast Guard search and rescue mission for two missing fisherman. Using archival news footage from local television station, the awe-inspiring and haunting film is a sobering reminder of the short-sightedness of humankind.

Watch The Balloonfest That Went Horribly Wrong on our sister site, The Atlantic.

