CityLab Daily: San Francisco Gets a First

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter
Also: Wisconsin wants Millennials, and lessons from that raccoon’s climb up a tower.
London calling: After a nail-biting election, London Breed is set to become San Francisco’s first black female mayor. The city’s ranked-choice voting produced an incredibly close race, with Breed’s opponent, Mark Leno, appearing to take the lead on election night. But by the weekend, mail-in ballots pushed Breed into the lead on the too-close-to-call contest, and on Wednesday, Leno conceded.
Breed now joins the ranks of the mayors of 15 largest cities in the United States; she’s the only woman currently in that group, and the fourth person of color. If you expand the selection to the top 20 cities, she’s got some company: Charlotte, Seattle, Fort Worth, and D.C. all have women leading city hall. But Breed pushes the number of women mayors in the top 100 U.S. cities up to 21, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. CityLab context: In City Halls, There Are More Women Than Ever Before
In September 1986, a nonprofit staged a fundraiser where it released 1.5 million balloons over the city of Cleveland in an attempt to beat Disneyland’s Guinness World Record for the most balloons released simultaneously. It did not end well.
Balloonfest, a short documentary by Nathan Truesdell, depicts the helium-filled spectacle as the colorful orbs wrap around Cleveland’s Terminal Tower. But a storm brings the balloons down and they wreak havoc on the city, litter Lake Erie, and, tragically, impede a Coast Guard search and rescue mission for two missing fisherman. Using archival news footage from local television station, the awe-inspiring and haunting film is a sobering reminder of the short-sightedness of humankind.
Watch The Balloonfest That Went Horribly Wrong on our sister site, The Atlantic.
The true value of controlling the curb (Curbed)
Elon Musk’s Boring Company will give Chicago a lift to the airport (Chicago Tribune)
Did Donald Trump really cause America’s tourism slump? (Quartz)
Young families typically leave cities for the suburbs. Here’s how to keep them downtown. (Vox)
How much can Democrats rely on suburban liberals? (New York Times)
The $1 billion construction estimate is a fraction of what subterranean transit projects cost.
There isn’t a single state, city, or county in the U.S. where someone earning federal or state minimum wage for a 40-hour work week can afford a two-bedroom home at fair market rent.
The District’s voters will decide Initiative 77, which would raise the minimum wage on tipped employees. Why don’t workers support it?
As the sport’s popularity wanes, vast amounts of underutilized land will open up. Can it be developed?
What researchers found after analyzing data gathered from 20 million stops in North Carolina.