CityLab Daily: What a Local Paper Means to Its Community

“He treated council races like they were presidential races.” That’s what a former county councilman had to say in an obituary about Gerald Fischman, 61, one of the five Capital Gazette staff members killed in a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday.

The newsroom’s roots in Annapolis run deep—it dates back to 1727 in one iteration as the Maryland Gazette, which was one of the first newspapers to publish the Declaration of Independence. The Baltimore Sun says the declaration appeared on page 2, noting “then, as now, local news took precedence.” But the paper’s coverage of Maryland’s capital city goes beyond that national fanfare, as that Sun story continued:

[The Capital’s] editors were known to brag that any newcomer to the city would find their or their children’s names in the paper before long, often in stories about youth league teams or neighborhood associations.

It’s now famous that the Capital’s surviving staff persisted to publish “a damn paper” today, but the Washington Post’s Elahe Izadi, pointing to a sampling of their work, summed up their everyday importance, tweeting, “These are the kinds of stories you can get from community newspapers: highlighting the teen destined for greatness, chronicling the latest from city hall, reporting on local crime, publishing columns relevant to the neighborhood.”