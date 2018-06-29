CityLab Daily: What a Local Paper Means to Its Community

Andrew Small
Also: There’s a shortage of bus drivers, and Millennials are happiest in cities.
“He treated council races like they were presidential races.” That’s what a former county councilman had to say in an obituary about Gerald Fischman, 61, one of the five Capital Gazette staff members killed in a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday.
The newsroom’s roots in Annapolis run deep—it dates back to 1727 in one iteration as the Maryland Gazette, which was one of the first newspapers to publish the Declaration of Independence. The Baltimore Sun says the declaration appeared on page 2, noting “then, as now, local news took precedence.” But the paper’s coverage of Maryland’s capital city goes beyond that national fanfare, as that Sun story continued:
[The Capital’s] editors were known to brag that any newcomer to the city would find their or their children’s names in the paper before long, often in stories about youth league teams or neighborhood associations.
It’s now famous that the Capital’s surviving staff persisted to publish “a damn paper” today, but the Washington Post’s Elahe Izadi, pointing to a sampling of their work, summed up their everyday importance, tweeting, “These are the kinds of stories you can get from community newspapers: highlighting the teen destined for greatness, chronicling the latest from city hall, reporting on local crime, publishing columns relevant to the neighborhood.”
That same commitment to local reporting echoes in the stories about assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59, community correspondent Wendy Winters, 65, staff writer John McNamara, 56, and sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34, who told their community’s stories to the very end.
Only about 23 percent of U.S. adults manage to get the recommended amount of exercise each week in their leisure time, according to a new report from the CDC. Exercise rates among adults vary greatly at the state level, from a low 13.5 percent in Mississippi to a high of 32.5 percent in Colorado, according to the report. As you can see in the map above, about 13 states (shown in dark red) posted a significantly lower percentage of adults who got enough exercise compared to the national average.
There’s even an infrastructure- and place-based theory about it: areas of the southeast U.S. lack public transportation options (even sidewalks!), and it may be too hot to exercise outside much of the year in those states compared to places like Colorado or Minnesota. Learn more about the states that exercise least, on CityLab.
Why do we value country folk more than city people? (New York Times)
People keep trying to return things to Detroit’s historic train station (Next City)
They played dominoes outside their apartment for decades. Then white people moved in and police started showing up. (BuzzFeed News)
The history of New York City’s elevated train (Curbed New York)
A staple of alt-weeklies, the Straight Dope column ends after 45 years (Chicago Reader)
