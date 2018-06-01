CityLab Daily: What Mayors Are Talking About

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: We’re not prepared for hurricane season, and Vermont will pay remote workers to move there.
***
Brace yourselves: Today is the official start of hurricane season in the Atlantic, but cities are still waiting for their federal aid money as they recover from last year’s devastating storms, as Bloomberg reports. Texas is still waiting for a third of its expected $695 million in federal funds to arrive, and Florida has only received 1 percent of the $83 million it’s been promised.
Meanwhile in Puerto Rico, CBS News reports there are still 11,000 people without power after Hurricane Maria last year, and some communities on the island are turning to community land trusts to negotiate with FEMA (Next City). And as we realize the full scope of Maria’s impact on the territory, disability groups are speaking up about the need for all levels of government to include the disability community in disaster response plans (Pacific Standard).
Miami’s displaced Puerto Ricans offer a glimpse at America’s looming climate crisis (Huffington Post)
About 78 million Americans make money outside of their 9-to-5 job, according to a new survey by the Federal Reserve. The chart above from MarketWatch shows what sorts of side hustles are the most common in today’s gig economy. It’s what you might expect: people sell stuff on Craigslist, rent out property through Airbnb, and drive for Uber and Lyft, along with some more classic chores such as yard work and cleaning or dog sitting and babysitting. But for three-fourths of people who earned money outside of their job, that extra work provides less than 10 percent of their family income, and only 5 percent make more than half their income that way.
Lyft nears acquisition of Motivate, a U.S. bikeshare leader (The Information)
Electric scooters are the cargo shorts of transportation (The Atlantic)
This is the video Starbucks showed its employees for its racial bias training (Quartz)
As office parks empty, towns turn vacancies into opportunities (New York Times)
How the urban, rural, and suburban divide explains America’s divide on guns (Washington Post)
