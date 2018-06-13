CityLab Daily: What You Have to Earn to Rent a Modest Two-Bedroom

Andrew Small
Also today: How Ohio’s voter purge targets cities, and Seattle’s “Amazon tax” is dead.
Buckeye voting: On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to uphold a voter purging practice in Ohio, which drops voters from registration lists after missing just one federal election. The places most affected by the voter roll clearing will be the Buckeye State’s largest metropolises of Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus.
But the state’s mechanism for checking up on voters who skip an election—by mailing documents to the registered address to confirm the voter still lives there—raises the stakes especially for voters who get evicted or displaced. The decision in Ohio opens the door for other states to craft their own residency-based purges, jeopardizing the votes of people of color, of low income, and people who live in cities, all of whom are more likely to change their address between elections. Read more from Brentin Mock on CityLab: Ohio’s Voter Purging Process Is About Disenfranchising Cities.
This little raccoon transfixed Twitter’s attention as it climbed more than 20 stories yesterday up the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minnesota. Less than a block away, Minnesota Public Radio quickly branded the skyscraper daredevil as #MPRraccoon—and after a night of intense internet drama, the critter was captured safely by animal welfare, MPR reports. Urbanists latched onto this little urban climber for good tweet fodder. Here are a few highlights:
Fred Scharmen (@sevensixfive) tweeted that it was a cosmic brain moment for defending the béton brute style: “Brutalism’s good bc raccoons can climb your building.”
Kurt Kohlstedt (@KurtKohlstedt) of 99 Percent Invisible asked the designers of the UBS Tower to find a way use the building’s facade vents to set out food and water. That sent the design firm, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (@SOM_Design), rummaging for their shop drawings.
But leave it to a local Minnesota reporter, Greta Kaul (@gretakaul) from the Minnesota Post, to find the best music tie-in for the story:
CityLab’s Linda Poon will have more soon on what we can learn from this masked city wondercritter. In the meantime, enjoy CityLab’s coverage of urban citizens of all species in our Animals Week series from last summer.
Trump administration looking to erect tent cities for unaccompanied migrant children (McClatchy)
What happens when a rural town loses its only school? (New York Times)
Here are the cities that will be hosting the 2026 World Cup (Business Insider)
Persistent Silicon Valley billionaire earns ballot spot on splitting California into three states (Washington Post)
Can underpass reuse redeem urban freeways? (Slate)
