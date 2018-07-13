CityLab Daily: A ‘Carnival of Resistance’ in London

Also: A patriotic museum’s trouble in the suburbs, and the untapped potential of alleys.

What We’re Following

Hot air balloon: Many U.S. mayors haven’t been afraid to air their feelings about President Trump, and today we see that extends across the pond. A “carnival of resistance” already awaited Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom, even as he mostly skipped out on London, but that didn’t stop a war of words with London Mayor Sadiq Khan. In an interview with The Sun, Trump said, “You have a mayor who has done a terrible job in London. He has done a terrible job,” as he criticized immigration for having “changed the fabric” of Europe and enabling terrorism.

There’s almost nothing Khan can do about immigration policy, but he did defend one decision he made: allowing protesters to fly a cartoonish “baby Trump” blimp over the Houses of Parliament. He also spoke up for that “fabric” of London: “The wonderful thing about our city is the diversity. I hope you’ll realise it’s a strength not to be afraid of, but to be cherished.”