CityLab Daily: Baltimore Wants Big Oil to Pay Up

Come rain or come shine: "They could have warned us. They could have taken steps to minimize or avoid the damage. In fact, they had a responsibility to do both, but they didn't, and that's why we are taking them to court." With that announcement from Solicitor Andre Davis, Baltimore joined a growing movement of cities suing Big Oil over their contributions to climate change. It's following in the footsteps of 12 other cities, including New York and San Francisco—but it's naming significantly more companies and offenses in the case for climate reparations. With a 60-mile waterfront, Charm City is especially vulnerable to rising seas. Intense weather and recent flooding in nearby Ellicott City underscore the heightened risk posed to both infrastructure and property as climate disasters hit harder. As the city argues, the cost of denying climate change is all too real. Now the question is: Who will pay for it?