CityLab Daily: Do Millennials Prefer Cities or Suburbs?

Urban outliers: Just by sheer numbers, Millennials are set to dramatically remake American society—the 83 million adults under 40 make up the nation’s largest generation ever. For urbanists, that raises a big question: Will they continue moving downtown, or will they migrate out to the suburbs? As it turns out, it’s a little of both.
The chart above, based on the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, shows how Millennials are indeed living closer to city centers than previous generations. Adults between 25 and 34 are living within 10 miles of city centers at much greater rates since 2010 than in the previous decade—and much of that growth is happening in urban areas just outside of downtown. In absolute terms, more people in this age range are living in the suburbs, though growth has leveled off. But one thing’s for sure: As that last bar indicates, young adults living outside metro areas in the U.S. has plummeted in the 2010s.
