CityLab Daily: Inclusionary Zoning: What Is It, and How Does It Work?

Dockless bikesharing in New York's transit-hungry fringes, and cities' vertical economy.

Summer school: If you’re an avid urbanist, the odds are good that you’ve encountered the term “inclusionary zoning” at some point. And if you’re like me, you probably nodded along without actually asking, “wait, what’s that mean exactly?” Well fear not, reader, CityLab University is here to explain it all.

Benjamin Schneider gives an intro course on inclusionary zoning, walking us through the history of the affordable housing policy and how leaders have used it to address city segregation. This syllabus comes packed with frequently asked questions, a case study, viewpoints, a toolkit, and a reading list—explaining all the acronyms and jargon along the way. Even if you’re already an expert, keep it on hand to share with people you know who could use the lesson: CityLab University presents: Inclusionary Zoning.

