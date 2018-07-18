CityLab Daily: Inclusionary Zoning: What Is It, and How Does It Work?

Andrew Small
Also: Dockless bikesharing in New York’s transit-hungry fringes, and cities’ vertical economy.
***
Summer school: If you’re an avid urbanist, the odds are good that you’ve encountered the term “inclusionary zoning” at some point. And if you’re like me, you probably nodded along without actually asking, “wait, what’s that mean exactly?” Well fear not, reader, CityLab University is here to explain it all.
Benjamin Schneider gives an intro course on inclusionary zoning, walking us through the history of the affordable housing policy and how leaders have used it to address city segregation. This syllabus comes packed with frequently asked questions, a case study, viewpoints, a toolkit, and a reading list—explaining all the acronyms and jargon along the way. Even if you’re already an expert, keep it on hand to share with people you know who could use the lesson: CityLab University presents: Inclusionary Zoning.
You’ve seen the term. But do you really know what it means? Here’s your essential primer.
The algae blooms pose risks to humans and marine animals—and to Florida’s tourism-dependent economy.
Vertical clustering—of certain high-status industries on the higher floors of buildings, for example—is an important part of urban agglomeration.
The Rock’s new movie should have gotten more thrills out of high-rise design, an engineer argues.
“We’re starting to realize they’re just as powerful as a park or plaza.”