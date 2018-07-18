CityLab Daily: Inclusionary Zoning: What Is It, and How Does It Work?

What We’re Following

Summer school: If you’re an avid urbanist, the odds are good that you’ve encountered the term “inclusionary zoning” at some point. And if you’re like me, you probably nodded along without actually asking, “wait, what’s that mean exactly?” Well fear not, reader, CityLab University is here to explain it all.

An illustration shows a building an people on bikes.
(Madison McVeigh/CityLab)

Benjamin Schneider gives an intro course on inclusionary zoning, walking us through the history of the affordable housing policy and how leaders have used it to address city segregation. This syllabus comes packed with frequently asked questions, a case study, viewpoints, a toolkit, and a reading list—explaining all the acronyms and jargon along the way. Even if you’re already an expert, keep it on hand to share with people you know who could use the lesson: CityLab University presents: Inclusionary Zoning.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Cities and the Vertical Economy

Vertical clustering—of certain high-status industries on the higher floors of buildings, for example—is an important part of urban agglomeration.

Richard Florida

Dockless Bikesharing Hits New York City’s Transit-Hungry Fringes

The strategy: Keep free-range riders off Citi Bike’s turf.

John Surico

The Surprising Fortunes of a Metro Expansion

What urban archaeologists found underneath Amsterdam as workers dug out the new Noord/Zuidlijn line.

Michaela Cavanagh

Mobile Home Co-ops: A Lifeline Against Displacement

When a landlord sells a mobile home park, it can upend an entire community. By banding together, residents are finding a way to stay where they live and control their rent costs.

Hallie Golden

When Portland’s Nuclear Defense Drill Was Televised

Credits for the 1957 CBS airing of The Day Called ‘X’  list the cast as “the people of the city of Portland, Oregon.” City officials, including the mayor, got lead roles.

Carl Abbott

What We’re Reading

Heat makes you dumb, in four charts (Washington Post)

I tried to fall asleep at a nap bar (Fast Company)

Rising seas could cause problems for internet infrastructure (NPR)

Senators want to sneak safety exemptions for self-driving cars into law (Streetsblog)

A photography project, by homeless people (The Guardian)

