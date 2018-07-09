CityLab Daily: Little Vehicles, Big Money

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: Hate-watching “House Hunters,” and a teen city council that doesn’t mess around.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Rolling in the green: We told you little vehicles were going to be big business, and now Uber is buying in even more. Bloomberg reports the company is joining Google Ventures in a $335 million funding round for the scooter- and bike-sharing company Lime. The move comes just a week after Lyft bought Motivate, which operates docked bikeshare systems in some of the largest cities in the United States. Uber already lets users find Jump’s dockless e-bikes in the app, and plans to do the same for Lime’s rental scooters, accelerating the venture-capital-boosted race to the curb.
As ride-hailing companies embrace multimodal mobility, “dockless” vehicles are not without their detractors. Last week, Milwaukee announced a lawsuit against the scooter company Bird, which is run by a one-time Uber executive (Milwaukee Biz Times). Still, there are promising signs that tech companies now see value in a variety of transportation options, and we might yet see people get out of their cars and reconnect with city streets (New York Times).
Dollar signs:
With a highly contested citizenship question planned for the next Census, vulnerable communities are bracing to be undercounted in 2020. But the history of manipulating the Census goes as far back as the Articles of Confederation.
The Census as a tool for representative democracy seems simple enough: count the people and apportion power to represent them. But making the count an inherently political machine has made it possible to exploit, especially as the ever-shifting concept of race began to evolve, and as people moved from rural to urban America. On CityLab, visual storyteller Ariel Aberg-Riger draws the throughline on this all-too-familiar story with A Visual History of the U.S. Census.
No, “drunk walking” is not causing the rise in pedestrian deaths (Streetsblog)
Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu may or may not run for President (Politico)
Starbucks will say goodbye to plastic straws in 2020 (NPR)
Our cities are getting hotter—and it’s killing people (Curbed)
Please LeBron, don’t try to ride your bike to work in Los Angeles (Los Angeles Times)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
The way we consume power after midnight can reveal how we bad the morning rush hour will be.
The HGTV show highlights more than just open kitchens and bickering couples
So long as cars are among us, road pricing, ramp meters, and diamond-shaped intersections can mitigate horrendous commutes, a new video explains.
A new generation of inexpensive, portable air-quality sensors is making it easier for citizen groups and individuals to monitor the air around them.
“Temperature Anomalies” is a data visualization of the past century’s changing climate that effectively captures how screwed we are.