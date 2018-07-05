CityLab Daily: Notice Something in the Air Today?

Julio Cortez/AP

A lesson in an essential element of summer.

With a mid-week holiday in the U.S., we’ve all got summer on our minds. So we’re trying something a little different for the CityLab Daily this week, exploring the essential elements of summer in the city. Find our latest stories at the end, and as always, let us know what you think at hello@citylab.com. Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here. *** Catch a great fireworks show last night? If so, you might’ve noticed something else in the sky this morning. The smoke after Fourth of July fireworks produces a spike in air pollution that you can actually see and breathe. Using data from 2017, CityLab’s David Montgomery visualized just how much particulate matter gets blasted into the air on America’s birthday. That big spike comes around 10 p.m. local time in places across the country and tapers off throughout the next day. The particulate matter levels are roughly equivalent to the difference in air quality between Los Angeles and Beijing. In a way, it underscores just how good the U.S. has it; it’s worth remembering how recently it became possible to enjoy summer en plein air in the city. Photos show how much of a barrier pollution posed to urban life before the EPA stepped in, and still today we’re learning more about the health consequences of poor air quality: A new research paper finds a link between air pollution and diabetes.