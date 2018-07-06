Bruno Kelly/Reuters

CityLab Daily: Plan It, Earth

  1. Andrew Small

A lesson in an essential element of summer.

Cities are growing at a faster rate than any other habitat on the planet, as Planet Earth II noted in its “Cities” episode. Sure, describing cities as a “habitat” is a little jarring, but the urban landscape is so much more than people, buildings, and roads. Everything from preserving wild forests to creating planned public parks from scratch reveals how much we strive to remain part of nature.

With benefits including reduced crime, improved health, and increased home values, urbanist parlance can quantify the gains from these natural “amenities.” You might say nature’s true value can’t be measured, but even those feel-good thoughts have science backing them up: It really is good for you.

Andrew Small

Summer Icon: The Road Trip

An animated map shows the growth of the U.S. Interstate Highway system.
(GeoTab)

The road trip is a classic staple of American life—there’s even an obsessively detailed map of cross-country travels in American literature. But despite the cliche, roadside attractions and novelties continue to fascinate, from awesome diner food to jaw-dropping rest stops. Last summer, our CityLab on the Road series detailed the towns and characters that sprung up along the Lincoln Highway, the first cross-country road in the United States, dedicated in 1913.

In 1956, the U.S. began building a much more ambitious—and sometimes infamous—countrywide road network: the Interstate Highway System. The map above from Geotab, a GPS-based fleet-tracking management company, shows how the network evolved over time to become a nationwide system of more than 49,000 miles, making road journeys accessible from nearly any city. President Eisenhower’s massive public works project marked a dramatic shift in United States road building, from constructing public trails that connected cities to massive highways that gutted them. While that wasn’t the plan at the start, some scholars have argued that the Interstate Highway System should have been two separate systems: roads between cities and roads within cities.

Ground Numbers

330 million: Visitors to National Park Service parks in 2017

1.3: Square miles in New York City taken up by Central Park

17: Square miles in New York City taken up by on-street parking

$5.82: Estimated public benefit delivered for each dollar spent planting trees

50 million: New trees Britain plans to plant to create a coast-to-coast forest

10 billion: Tons of concrete produced around the world each year

We Need to Talk About Farting on the Subway

Reminder to everyone lost in their screens and headphones on public transportation: You are really here.

Stephanie Fairyington

Hook Local Startups, Not the HQ2 Whale

City leaders will find that cultivating relationships with small homegrown companies is smarter—and cheaper—than trying to lure in an outside behemoth.  

David Zipper

‘Climate Gentrification’ Will Deepen Urban Inequality

A new study investigates the intersection of climate change and real estate, and finds that higher elevations bring higher values.

Richard Florida

Paris Maps the Best Places to Avoid the Summer Heat

A cool-seeking app and a butt-cooling bench are the latest tools to help people cool down.

Feargus O'Sullivan

Lyft Is Reaching L.A. Neighborhoods Where Taxis Wouldn’t

With a rare look at trip data from the ride-hailing giant, a UCLA researcher finds promising equity results.

Laura Bliss

A Musical Escape From Late-Apartheid Johannesburg

In the 1980s, the South African band Umoja made upbeat pop hits under the watchful eye of the South Africa Broadcast Corporation. It’s impossible not to love “Money, Money.”

Mark Byrnes

Most Popular

  1. San Francisco's "painted lady" houses under a stormy sky
    Equity

    The Dark Side of the Silicon Gold Rush

    Acclaimed urban geographer Richard Walker puts the Bay Area’s tech boom into historical and social context in his new book.

    1. Richard Florida
  2. Couples in formal 1950s dress dance as a band plays.
    Life

    Why Won’t Millennials Join Country Clubs?

    Golf-centric clubs are on the wane, even as private membership organizations for Millennials are re-emerging in urban areas.

    1. Kelsey Lawrence
  3. Homes for sale are seen on Chicago's South Side, Tuesday, May 29, 2007.
    Life

    I Hate-Watch ‘House Hunters’ to Understand Segregation

    The HGTV show highlights more than just open kitchens and bickering couples

    1. Natalie Y. Moore
  4. Passengers pack themselves into a crowded L Train on the New York City subway system, Thursday, May 5, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
    Life

    We Need to Talk About Farting on the Subway

    Reminder to everyone lost in their screens and headphones on public transportation: You are really here.

    1. Stephanie Fairyington
  5. Equity

    What If the Teen City Council Is Better Than the Grownup One?

    These high schoolers take their local government very seriously.

    1. Kriston Capps
