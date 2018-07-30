CityLab Daily: The Healing Power of Cleaning Up Vacant Lots

Also: Should designers reform immigrant detention? And a “zen mode” for ride-hailing apps.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Garden mind: Philadelphia has more than 43,000 vacant lots, often overgrown with weeds and strewn with trash. As the city has scrambled to sell the lots for redevelopment, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has tried something different: turning some into parks and community gardens. These efforts aren’t just making the city greener—according to a new study, they’re also improving people’s mental health.

Where these “greening interventions” took place, residents reported feeling less depressed, especially near some of the poorest neighborhoods of the city. And it’s not just a placebo effect: The study design gets at whether that positive feeling really is because the grass is greener. CityLab’s Linda Poon has the details on the healing potential of turning vacant lots green.