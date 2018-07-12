CityLab Daily: Uber Dramatically Scales Back on Self-Driving Car Testing

Also: America’s “Robot Belt,” and the rise and fall of the family road trip.

Pitt stop: On Wednesday, Uber laid off more than 100 employees who piloted its self-driving cars in Pittsburgh and San Francisco. The move signals a dramatic scaling back of the company’s autonomous vehicle testing, coming four months after one of Uber’s AVs struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona. Testing is set to resume on much more limited routes in August; in Pittsburgh, sources say the AVs will only operate autonomously on a suburban test track and along a set route to HQ.

CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the story on what this means for the future of autonomous car testing: Uber Just Laid Off Its Pittsburgh Autonomous Car Drivers

—Andrew Small

Room to Grow

Are you a parent? Have you lived in a city? Then you can help CityLab with a new reporting project. We’re starting a new series, called Room to Grow, all about raising small children in cities. For the rest of the year, we’ll bring you stories from around the globe on local issues that affect early childhood development. And while we’ll be speaking with experts, we also want to hear from parents themselves.

