CityLab Daily: Where Cities Help Detain Immigrants

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: The rise of “urban tech,” and the other toxic toll of lead.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Local lockdown: The migrant family separation crisis brought to light the large number of places in the United States where ICE can send immigrant detainees. Just how many are locally run or controlled? About 850, it turns out.
Some of those facilities are primarily for immigrants; many others are local jails or county prisons that rent out beds to federal authorities for immigrant detention. To find out what kinds of places make these contracts with the feds, CityLab and ESRI mapped out the local and federal facilities with contracts that can be used to detain immigrants.
The map above shows the location of these facilities alongside Trump's share of the vote in 2016. As it turns out, the economic value of these contracts has appealed even to places that are otherwise immigrant-friendly—some are even considered “sanctuary cities” because they limit police cooperation with ICE. CityLab’s Tanvi Misra analyzes how federal funding, local job creation, and a lack of oversight have spread immigrant detention facilities across the country: Where Cities Help Detain Immigrants
Correction: Yesterday’s newsletter included an erroneous link when discussing “little vehicles.” The correct link is here. Thanks to the readers who brought it to our attention.
If you’ve been binge-watching Queer Eye, maybe you’ve wondered what else deserves the fierce makeover treatment—so how about cities? That’s what Sarah Iannarone, the associate director at First Stop Portland, tweeted up this weekend when she suggested that “five fabulous women” across city-related professions should have a show where they fix cities that are making “stupid planning and policy decisions.”
Twitter chimed in with replies ranging from jubilant Queer Eye memes to “yas queens,” (and *sigh* mansplaining), but the viral enthusiasm suggests there just might be an audience for an urbanist-savvy reality television show. Here are some of our favorite comments from the thread:
@LXBeckett: Oh, Toronto. It’s adorable that you call yourself a City within a Park, but your parks could use some serious love. Let’s talk about what it takes to truly makeover your green spaces.
@grenadine: Wait you tore THAT down? Oh girl
@slashklc: We're going with a blend of classic pieces, like building efficiency, and some trendier, flashier items, like community solar, so you can really mix-and-match the climate solution that's right for you.
And then of course, the show needs a name. Suggestions included Urbanista Eye for the Street Guy, She-ty Council, and even Broad City. Got any bright ideas? Drop us a line at hello@citylab.com.
Texas cities are exploring ways to protect residents from deportation (Next City)
How tariffs on China could slow the e-bike revolution (Mobility Lab)
Who owns the space under cities? (The Guardian)
Can a new kind of payday lender help the poor? (The Nation)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
A proposal to ramp up security at the National Zoo would undermine a historic design that weaves nature into the lives of Washingtonians.
Contracts that rent local beds to ICE for immigrant detention are spread out across the country—including in liberal counties.
The robotics industry is powered by high-tech centers as well as manufacturing hubs—with a distinct “Robot Belt” in the Midwest.
The layoffs signal a dramatic scaling back of the company’s autonomous vehicle testing.
Except for a brief stay in London, the president will mostly avoid Britain’s cities. But protesters plan to gather across the country—and he’s far from their only grievance.