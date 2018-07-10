CityLab Daily: Where Cities Help Detain Immigrants

Also: The rise of “urban tech,” and the other toxic toll of lead.

Local lockdown: The migrant family separation crisis brought to light the large number of places in the United States where ICE can send immigrant detainees. Just how many are locally run or controlled? About 850, it turns out.

Some of those facilities are primarily for immigrants; many others are local jails or county prisons that rent out beds to federal authorities for immigrant detention. To find out what kinds of places make these contracts with the feds, CityLab and ESRI mapped out the local and federal facilities with contracts that can be used to detain immigrants.

The map above shows the location of these facilities alongside Trump's share of the vote in 2016. As it turns out, the economic value of these contracts has appealed even to places that are otherwise immigrant-friendly—some are even considered “sanctuary cities” because they limit police cooperation with ICE. CityLab’s Tanvi Misra analyzes how federal funding, local job creation, and a lack of oversight have spread immigrant detention facilities across the country: Where Cities Help Detain Immigrants