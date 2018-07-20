Nicole Flatow
Nicole Flatow is the editor of CityLab. She was previously U.S. enterprise editor at The Guardian.
Car dependence not only reduces our quality of life, it’s a crucial factor in America’s economic and political divisions.
Connecticut’s new Hartford Line isn’t just a train: It’s supposed to be an engine for the capital city’s post-industrial transformation.
The biking community is overwhelmingly concerned with infrastructure. For urban anthropologist Adonia Lugo, that’s an equity problem.
How do you make light of something that isn’t funny anymore?
A bill designed to expand HUD’s recognition of homelessness reveals a split between advocates on who counts as the most vulnerable population.