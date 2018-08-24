CityLab Daily: A Struggling Metro System’s Big, Vague, Self-Destructive Idea

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: Let’s rethink what a “bike lane” is, and using city hall as a homeless shelter.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
A Buffalo shuffle? Since opening in 1985, Buffalo’s Metro Rail has underperformed as a transit system, becoming a local punchline for limited service that fell short of its early ambitions. But it sure looks cool: The Niagara Frontier Transit Authority built a network of strikingly modern underground stations complemented by public art. With its colorful steel sculptures, neon tubes, and edgy architecture, it’s an “underrated artistic triumph,” says CityLab’s Mark Byrnes.
But a new effort to revamp the system could end up destroying just about the only thing it truly got right. The NFTA is considering plans to redevelop Metro Rail’s underground stations to lure new riders and boost density along the system’s route. So far, one station has gotten a facelift; the result, Mark writes, should be more than enough to concern fans of the originals.
Why do we continue to be surprised by gentrification? (Belt Magazine)
D.C. rodent complaints are at an all-time high. How’s the city handling it? (Washington Post)
A narrow group of people speak up at public meetings, study finds (Route Fifty)
A group of 19 mayors pledge to make all buildings net-zero by 2030 (Curbed)
The other side of “broken windows” (New Yorker)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Does the film really show us Singapore? It's a city where more than 80 percent of people live in public housing blocks called HDBs, yet we never see one.
The modern playground has become mind-numbingly standard-issue. There’s a movement afoot to bring “adventure” back into play.
In an effort to boost ridership, Buffalo’s transit authority is offering developers a chance to revamp its stations. What’s wrong with that?
How about “light individual transport lane”?
It’s time to end the tyranny of open-concept interior design.