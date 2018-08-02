CityLab Daily: Forgoing the Extra Mile

Andrew Small
Andrew Small
Also: Making a “safe” city safer for women, and can philanthropy save a city?
***
Life’s a gas: The Trump administration announced plans Thursday to freeze an increase in fuel efficiency requirements that would have required automakers to reach a fleet-wide average of 51.4 miles per gallon by 2025.
The reason given, curiously, is about road safety. The White House’s argument goes like this: If cars get fewer miles to the gallon, then people will drive less, thus lowering the likelihood of crash fatalities. Also, higher fuel standards will make new cars more expensive, thus making safety feature upgrades slower to roll out on the road. They also argue that heavier vehicles that get less mileage are safer.
There are a few glaring issues with that thinking. For one thing, more driving doesn’t appear to mean more traffic fatalities (Los Angeles Times), and the administration’s assumptions about future safety features might not follow past trends. “Allow me to be skeptical,” one engineering professor told the Associated Press. “To say that safety is a direct result of somehow freezing the fuel economy mandate for a few years, I think that’s a stretch.”
As CityLab’s Karim Doumar reported last week, the move sets up a legal battle between California and the White House, taking aim at the state’s unique right to regulate auto emissions that dates back to the Clean Air Act’s passage.
In July, the White House surprised many observers by declaring a successful end to the War on Poverty. Now, the future of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is in the hands of Congress as it negotiates a farm bill. On CityLab, visual storyteller Ariel Aberg-Riger takes a closer look at food aid, which adds up to about $1.86 per person, per meal, and what that looks for low-income Americans trying to make ends meet in cities: How the Other Half Eats
Four cities are suing President Trump for undermining Obamacare (NBC News)
LeBron James’s new public school features food pantries and free bikes (Quartz)
Los Angeles isn’t known for its streetlights. It should be. (Curbed LA)
Ford’s Chariot vans are mostly empty in New York (Streetsblog NYC)
Are smartphones speeding up gentrification? (Governing)
