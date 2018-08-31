CityLab Daily: How America Killed Transit

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: Labor organizing in Silicon Valley, and militarization of police isn’t making anyone safer.
***
Too big to rail: One hundred years ago, the United States had a public transportation system that was the envy of the world. Private companies (with some municipal subsidies) built huge rapid transit and streetcar networks that spread out from cities across the country, spurring the development of suburbs. New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Boston all boasted formidable subway and elevated rail systems.
Today, outside a few major urban centers, public transit is clinging to life support. The private automobile is usually blamed for this sharp decline in ridership, but, as Jonathan English argues, near-total collapse was not inevitable. Instead, the operators of these struggling U.S. systems have been ignoring one key lesson about what drove riders away: Service drives demand. Today on CityLab, here’s why America stopped building transit.
Streetcar, bus, and metro systems have been ignoring one lesson for 100 years: Service drives demand.
What does work sprawl mean for urban planning?
What do you get when you layer the Barcelona “superblock” and the Dutch woonerf onto Manhattan’s grid? Streets that are for people.
Many addresses on the North Side are reflected in vastly different neighborhoods on the South Side. This project pairs residents with their counterparts across town to explore the divisions in their city.
In his final year, the senator worked to revitalize a long-abandoned riverfront project in central Arizona.