CityLab Daily: How D.C. Drowned Out the White Nationalists

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: Is this America’s nicest bus station? And five designs that help kids navigate cities.
Drowned out: No one knew what to expect when white nationalists got a permit to reprise Charlottesville’s chaotic Unite the Right rally in Washington, D.C.. The rally’s organizers had put in to host 400 people. But about 20 to 30 showed up, quietly escorted in and out of the city for a barely audible demonstration on Sunday.
Perhaps tradition could have predicted some of what did happen: thousands of counter-protesters from all corners of the city gathered to resist a hateful ideology. Together, they drowned out the white nationalists through sheer numbers and volume, repeating a pattern that has recurred over the past few decades when white nationalists came to Washington. “We need to confront them directly,” said one activist. “To say wherever you go, wherever you try to come and bring your message, you will be opposed; and you will be outnumbered.” CityLab’s Tanvi Misra and Sarah Holder were on the scene Sunday to get the story: How D.C. Drowned Out the White Nationalists.
In some ways, childhood development is a process of engaging with the design of the world. From toys and homes, to schools and playgrounds, growing up means watching the space around kids open up. In her new book, The Design of Childhood, design critic Alexandra Lange traces the history of child-centered design—from Lego blocks to city blocks—and explains how family life has shaped how we design cities. She spoke with CityLab’s Amanda Kolson Hurley to break down her book into five key objects and places. Read the second installment in our “Room to Grow” series: How Kids Learn to Navigate the City (and the World), in Five Designs
