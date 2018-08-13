CityLab Daily: How D.C. Drowned Out the White Nationalists

Also: Is this America’s nicest bus station? And five designs that help kids navigate cities.

What We’re Following Drowned out: No one knew what to expect when white nationalists got a permit to reprise Charlottesville’s chaotic Unite the Right rally in Washington, D.C.. The rally’s organizers had put in to host 400 people. But about 20 to 30 showed up, quietly escorted in and out of the city for a barely audible demonstration on Sunday. Perhaps tradition could have predicted some of what did happen: thousands of counter-protesters from all corners of the city gathered to resist a hateful ideology. Together, they drowned out the white nationalists through sheer numbers and volume, repeating a pattern that has recurred over the past few decades when white nationalists came to Washington. “We need to confront them directly,” said one activist. “To say wherever you go, wherever you try to come and bring your message, you will be opposed; and you will be outnumbered.” CityLab’s Tanvi Misra and Sarah Holder were on the scene Sunday to get the story: How D.C. Drowned Out the White Nationalists.