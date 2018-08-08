CityLab Daily: Look to the Suburbs

Also: More cities want “democracy vouchers,” and why this housing spike is different.

What We’re Following

What’s next, special elex: You’ve certainly heard about the nail-biter special election in Ohio’s reliably red 12th congressional district. At first glance, it looks like the shift in voting patterns there comes down to the same demographic factors we’ve been talking about all election season: suburbs and Millennials.

Turnout surged in the suburbs outside Columbus and lagged in rural areas, giving Democrats a chance in this too-close-to-call election (New York Times). “Suburban women, in particular here, are the ones that are really turned off,” Ohio Governor John Kasich said Sunday on ABC’s This Week. “And you add to that the Millennials, and you have it very close. It’s really kind of shocking because this should be just a slam dunk (for Republicans) and it’s not.”

While that contest got all the headlines, other primary results from Tuesday show progressive shifts for Democrats ahead of the fall election season.

In St. Louis County, Wesley Bell took down incumbent county prosecutor Bob McCulloch, who faced his first election since the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson back in 2014. (Riverfront Times)

Via ballot measure, Missouri voters overrode a legislative move to curb union power. (NYT)

In Michigan, Rashida Tlaib is poised to become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress after beating out much of Detroit’s Democratic establishment in the deep-blue 13th congressional district, formerly held by Representative John Conyers. (CNN)

Correction: Yesterday, we mistakenly referred to Nikuya Walker as Charlottesville’s first black mayor. Walker is the city’s first black female mayor.