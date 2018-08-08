CityLab Daily: Look to the Suburbs

Andrew Small
Also: More cities want “democracy vouchers,” and why this housing spike is different.
What’s next, special elex: You’ve certainly heard about the nail-biter special election in Ohio’s reliably red 12th congressional district. At first glance, it looks like the shift in voting patterns there comes down to the same demographic factors we’ve been talking about all election season: suburbs and Millennials.
Turnout surged in the suburbs outside Columbus and lagged in rural areas, giving Democrats a chance in this too-close-to-call election (New York Times). “Suburban women, in particular here, are the ones that are really turned off,” Ohio Governor John Kasich said Sunday on ABC’s This Week. “And you add to that the Millennials, and you have it very close. It’s really kind of shocking because this should be just a slam dunk (for Republicans) and it’s not.”
While that contest got all the headlines, other primary results from Tuesday show progressive shifts for Democrats ahead of the fall election season.
Correction: Yesterday, we mistakenly referred to Nikuya Walker as Charlottesville’s first black mayor. Walker is the city’s first black female mayor.
Housing prices are cooking. In cities nationwide, they’re back at or above pre-recession levels. The prices of homes are rising faster than the rate of inflation, in some places by a factor of three, as in Seattle or San Francisco. But the latest surge in housing prices isn’t necessarily evidence for a bubble: Homebuyers now face fierce competition, rather a speculative craze drumming up new construction. CityLab’s Kriston Capps writes there just isn’t the make-a-buck building boom to merit a housing bubble.
Ben Carson declared mission accomplished in East St. Louis, where public housing is still a disaster (ProPublica)
School segregation is on the rise in Boston (Next City)
Chasing the startup economy, universities reshape urban real estate (Curbed)
In Baltimore, the gap between white and black homeownership persists (NPR)
The injustice of highway pollution (Streetsblog)
