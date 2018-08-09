CityLab Daily: New York City Just Changed the Uber Game

Also: How to build a Rust Belt art boom, and the Postal Service eyes a new demographic.

What We’re Following

Cap’s lock: New York City just put the reins on ride-hailing. On Wednesday afternoon, the city council voted to impose a slate of first-of-their-kind regulations on transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft. The legislation, which Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign, includes a one-year cap on the number of for-hire vehicles operating on the city’s streets. It also sets a minimum wage for drivers.

After years of a more hands-off approach, the city has seen more than 63,000 vehicles provide 159 million trips a year. While the bill aims to curb congestion and level the playing field for taxis, ride-hailing companies argue the new rules will diminish their ability to serve more areas of the city. As more New Yorkers turn to ride-hailing apps over the struggling public transportation systems, all eyes are on what happens next. CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the story: New York City Just Changed the Uber Game