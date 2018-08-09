CityLab Daily: New York City Just Changed the Uber Game

Andrew Small
Also: How to build a Rust Belt art boom, and the Postal Service eyes a new demographic.
***
Cap’s lock: New York City just put the reins on ride-hailing. On Wednesday afternoon, the city council voted to impose a slate of first-of-their-kind regulations on transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft. The legislation, which Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign, includes a one-year cap on the number of for-hire vehicles operating on the city’s streets. It also sets a minimum wage for drivers.
After years of a more hands-off approach, the city has seen more than 63,000 vehicles provide 159 million trips a year. While the bill aims to curb congestion and level the playing field for taxis, ride-hailing companies argue the new rules will diminish their ability to serve more areas of the city. As more New Yorkers turn to ride-hailing apps over the struggling public transportation systems, all eyes are on what happens next. CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the story: New York City Just Changed the Uber Game
Correction: Yesterday, we misidentified Charlottesville’s first black mayor. It was Charles Barbour, not Maurice Cox. We regret the error.
In most phases of American life, homeownership is more common than renting, but there’s one exception: 20-somethings. As the chart above shows, the likelihood of living in an owned home falls in your 20s and then increases as you reach your 30s. The trend isn’t surprising: It takes capital to buy a house, and people in their 20s are more mobile and less likely to be married with children. And while those major life events have shifted a little later in life for Millennials, the general trend holds across generations. However, the effects of income and race are dramatic, and have created a gap in homeownership that has persisted for decades. CityLab’s David Montgomery explains who owns a home in America, in 12 charts.
Trump’s newsprint tariffs hasten local newspapers’ demise (New York Times)
Police defend use of “bait trucks” on Chicago’s South Side (Chicago Block Club)
A haunting speculative proposal for the Grenfell Tower memorial (Fast Company)
How L.A. can gain housing (and transit ridership) without infuriating the neighbors (Los Angeles Times)
The Trump Administration is not bringing back asbestos (Slate)
