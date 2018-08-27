CityLab Daily: Preparing for the Next Storm

  1. Andrew Small

Also: The benefits of living near your parents, and how America became a nation of mattress stores.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Storm watch: Last week, we wrote about a choice facing Houston-area voters over whether to approve a $2.5 billion bond to overhaul the region’s flood infrastructure. Saturday—one year after Hurricane Harvey swamped 204,000 homes and killed more than 50 people—Harris County voters threw overwhelming support behind the move. About 85 percent of voters supported the measure, according to the Houston Chronicle. The package will fund more than 200 potential projects, including the widening of bayous and channels and voluntary home buyouts.

Today, CityLab’s Nicole Javorsky reports on a more modest effort in the Florida Keys that sprung out of the recovery from last year’s Hurricane Irma. There, a community land trust is aiming to address the vulnerability of the region’s affordable housing, which shelters much of the Keys’ tourism-related workforce. Their solution: affordable storm-proof cottages designed to withstand the next hurricane—and allow workers to remain a part of their community.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

After Job Loss, Living Near Parents Helps Adults Recover

According to a new study, it can take decades for someone who was laid off to make up lost earnings, but for those who live near parents who provide childcare, that time is halved.

Tanvi Misra

Now Entering Sleepopolis

How did America become a nation of mattress stores?

Sarah Holder

Chicago’s ‘Shapes’ Return 50 Years Later

John Massey’s minimalist designs are back on State Street in the Loop for the rest of August.

Mark Byrnes

Berkeley Police Arrested Protesters and Tweeted Their Photos

On August 5, counter-protesters showed up at a far-right, “No to Marxism” rally in Berkeley, California. The Berkeley Police Department arrested 20 people. And then it put some of their names and booking photos on Twitter.

Scott Morris

‘We Are All Accumulating Mountains of Things’

How online shopping and cheap prices turned Americans into hoarders

Alana Semuels

What We’re Reading

What would cities look like if they were designed by mothers? (The Guardian)

How the Trump administration went easy on small-town police abuses (ProPublica)

Your city isn’t changing as fast as you think (Strong Towns)

A tactical urbanist is pasting the untold stories of enslaved people in Richmond (Next City)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Life

    Now Entering Sleepopolis

    How did America become a nation of mattress stores?

    1. Sarah Holder
  2. Equity

    If You Want Less Displacement, Build More Housing

    Blocking new development doesn’t keep people from moving in. It often prices residents out of the neighborhoods they’re trying to preserve.

    1. Joe Cortright
  3. A large tan house for sale in Vienna, Virginia.
    Life

    The Politics of Homeownership

    Homeowners are more active in national and local politics than non-owners. This disproportionate involvement can potentially limit the economy and further divide our politics.

    1. Richard Florida
  4. A small cottage stands on high stilts in Florida.
    Design

    New Florida Keys Cottages Are Storm-Proof Affordable Housing

    After the destruction of Hurricane Irma, the Florida Keys Community Land Trust started building affordable cottages that can withstand the next storm.

    1. Nicole Javorsky
  5. Transportation

    Let’s Rethink What a ‘Bike Lane’ Is

    How about “light individual transport lane”?

    1. Andrew Small
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Popular Now on CityLab »