CityLab Daily: Preparing for the Next Storm

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: The benefits of living near your parents, and how America became a nation of mattress stores.
***
Storm watch: Last week, we wrote about a choice facing Houston-area voters over whether to approve a $2.5 billion bond to overhaul the region’s flood infrastructure. Saturday—one year after Hurricane Harvey swamped 204,000 homes and killed more than 50 people—Harris County voters threw overwhelming support behind the move. About 85 percent of voters supported the measure, according to the Houston Chronicle. The package will fund more than 200 potential projects, including the widening of bayous and channels and voluntary home buyouts.
Today, CityLab’s Nicole Javorsky reports on a more modest effort in the Florida Keys that sprung out of the recovery from last year’s Hurricane Irma. There, a community land trust is aiming to address the vulnerability of the region’s affordable housing, which shelters much of the Keys’ tourism-related workforce. Their solution: affordable storm-proof cottages designed to withstand the next hurricane—and allow workers to remain a part of their community.
How did America become a nation of mattress stores?
Blocking new development doesn’t keep people from moving in. It often prices residents out of the neighborhoods they’re trying to preserve.
Homeowners are more active in national and local politics than non-owners. This disproportionate involvement can potentially limit the economy and further divide our politics.
After the destruction of Hurricane Irma, the Florida Keys Community Land Trust started building affordable cottages that can withstand the next storm.
How about “light individual transport lane”?