CityLab Daily: Preparing for the Next Storm

Also: The benefits of living near your parents, and how America became a nation of mattress stores.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Storm watch: Last week, we wrote about a choice facing Houston-area voters over whether to approve a $2.5 billion bond to overhaul the region’s flood infrastructure. Saturday—one year after Hurricane Harvey swamped 204,000 homes and killed more than 50 people—Harris County voters threw overwhelming support behind the move. About 85 percent of voters supported the measure, according to the Houston Chronicle. The package will fund more than 200 potential projects, including the widening of bayous and channels and voluntary home buyouts.

Today, CityLab’s Nicole Javorsky reports on a more modest effort in the Florida Keys that sprung out of the recovery from last year’s Hurricane Irma. There, a community land trust is aiming to address the vulnerability of the region’s affordable housing, which shelters much of the Keys’ tourism-related workforce. Their solution: affordable storm-proof cottages designed to withstand the next hurricane—and allow workers to remain a part of their community.