CityLab Daily: ‘Risky’ Playgrounds Are Making a Comeback

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here. *** What We’re Following You’re grounded: How did playgrounds get so boring? An era of fear about children’s safety has sanitized them, encouraging designers to produce standard-issue plastic swing sets and slides that minimize harm but also make them dull. Recently, though, there’s been a change. A growing pushback against risk-averse thinking is giving rise to the “adventure playground,” bringing back the scrapyard vibe of old playgrounds with loose tires, blocks of wood, and rope—sometimes even adding hammers and fire for good measure. Now architects, researchers, and childhood development specialists are weighing the importance of risk in encouraging kids’ creativity, independence, and problem-solving. But these playgrounds are just the starting point. As cities reconsider risk to children, better urban design can lend itself to play way beyond the jungle-gym. For the latest installment of our “Room to Grow” series, CityLab’s Tanvi Misra has the story on how “risky” playgrounds are making a comeback.