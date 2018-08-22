CityLab Daily: ‘Risky’ Playgrounds Are Making a Comeback

Andrew Small
Chasing the only electric Citi Bike in Manhattan, and Aretha Franklin's Memphis home could be the new Graceland.
You’re grounded: How did playgrounds get so boring? An era of fear about children’s safety has sanitized them, encouraging designers to produce standard-issue plastic swing sets and slides that minimize harm but also make them dull. Recently, though, there’s been a change. A growing pushback against risk-averse thinking is giving rise to the “adventure playground,” bringing back the scrapyard vibe of old playgrounds with loose tires, blocks of wood, and rope—sometimes even adding hammers and fire for good measure.
Now architects, researchers, and childhood development specialists are weighing the importance of risk in encouraging kids’ creativity, independence, and problem-solving. But these playgrounds are just the starting point. As cities reconsider risk to children, better urban design can lend itself to play way beyond the jungle-gym. For the latest installment of our “Room to Grow” series, CityLab’s Tanvi Misra has the story on how “risky” playgrounds are making a comeback.
Finding shade isn’t always easy in Dallas. With a dearth of trees in the city, the urban heat island effect has made it one of the fastest-warming cities in the United States. That’s why, earlier this year, volunteers spread out in the neighborhood of Oak Cliff, one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods, to plant more trees.
The goal is to plant 1,000 trees, but the teams behind the project want to be smart about it. Using data and GIS technology, they’re finding out how to maximize the effects of green infrastructure. They consulted maps like the one above—combining data on equity, health, pedestrian safety, urban heat, and flood risks—to find out where new trees could have the most impact. CityLab’s Linda Poon explains how the effort can cool a concrete jungle, and help vulnerable communities in the process.
