CityLab Daily: Scooters on Strike

Also: The Bronx: Don’t call it a comeback, and the science behind biking’s most-feared crash.

Scooters on strike: The latest battle in the micromobility war is playing out today in Santa Monica, where it’s suddenly a lot harder to find a scooter to ride to the beach. Lime and Bird have both cut off access to their e-scooters in the area, hoping it will elicit rider outcry about how much they rely on the service. The move comes ahead of a city council decision about who will get a permit under a new pilot program for shared scooters and bikes, and fear that Lyft and Jump will be favored. (The Santa Monica Daily Press)

Spurning Bird might seem surprising, given that the company is headquartered in Santa Monica and kicked off the scooter craze there. But there’s a rocky history between the city and the company, and that shows in the city planning department’s recommendations, where Bird got low scores on three key criteria: operations, compliance, and public education. For more context, read Laura Bliss’s April report: The Electric Scooter War Is No Joke.

The Bronx: Don’t Call It a Comeback

These Bronx natives have been here for years. In the midst of rapid gentrification, they say they are taking control and offering the borough cultural experiences that as youngsters, they had to venture downtown to find.

Rebecca Bellan

Science Tackles the ‘Right Hook,’ Biking’s Most-Feared Crash

Toronto researchers used eye-tracking devices to determine whether motorists were looking for bicycles when they turned right. Most weren’t.

Linda Poon

The Strange, Unique Intimacy of the Roommate Relationship

More and more American adults are sharing their homes with people other than family members or spouses—an arrangement that can be anywhere from harmonious to downright hostile.

Allie Volpe

Courts to Memphis: No, Spying on Protesters Is Not Good Police Work

A judge rejects the city of Memphis’s argument that an unpermitted protest is unlawful and therefore fair game for police surveillance.

Brentin Mock

Here Comes Amsterdam’s Manmade Island for Sustainable, Affordable Housing

Centrumeiland will soon hold hundreds of affordable homes with the lightest of possible carbon footprints.

Feargus O'Sullivan

Crime Clues

(AmericanViolence.org)

Violent crime statistics are notoriously easy to mischaracterize, and it can be difficult to disentangle raw numbers, rates, and trends. But a new project called AmericanViolence.org aims to convey the reality of this complicated subject to a mass audience.

The project’s new interactive map compiles the murder rates of 82 of the 100 largest U.S. cities and makes it possible to compare crime rates over time stretching back to 1990. It’s especially useful for distinguishing short-term and long-term trends. For example, the screenshot above shows where the murder rate actually went down (in green) and up (red) from 2016 to 2017. There’s plenty of data to dig into, but it could also be a quick, handy reference to consult whenever politicians make dubious claims about out-of-control crime across the country. (h/t The Trace)

