CityLab Daily: Sidewalks Are a Dumping Ground for Bad Urban Policy

Also: How one kid stopped the contamination of a river, and righting the wrongs of HQ2.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here. *** What We’re Following Down in the dumps: San Francisco Mayor London Breed caused a stir in conservative media with her recent observation that there are “more feces on sidewalks than I have ever seen.” The statement has since been used as the example of progressive urban politics gone haywire. But it’s actually emblematic of a deeper policy problem, argues CityLab’s Laura Bliss: The sidewalk has become a dumping ground for a whole host of city challenges. “Indeed, the reasons people leave feces and urine in public rights-of-way aren’t unrelated to the reasons others leave shared bicycles and scooters there,” she writes. Sidewalks have become the last shred of public space in cities, so it’s no wonder we’re fighting over them. Laura went to San Francisco to see how sidewalks got to be the high-demand space for when city policy goes bad.