CityLab Daily: Stopping White Supremacists From Taking Over an American City Again

Also: A shakeout for dockless bikesharing, and the global tourism backlash.
A grim anniversary: It’s been almost a year since white supremacists tore through Charlottesville, torches blazing, for a “Unite the Right” rally that left one counter-protester dead. The reckoning of that rally—nationally and locally—isn’t over. A number of things have changed, though, from the removal of Confederate statues in more than 100 cities to the election of Charlottesville’s first black woman mayor.
But “preventing the next Charlottesville” isn’t as simple as resetting a city government and banning bad actors. While the Virginia college town’s legal challenge prevented a second rally, an anniversary rally is coming to Washington, D.C., this weekend, bringing all the security concerns for the city, the federal government, and even public transit. CityLab’s Sarah Holder reports on the fallout from last year’s violence, and the efforts taken since then to stop white supremacists from taking over an American city again.
