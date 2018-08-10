CityLab Daily: The Politics of Transporting White Supremacists

Also: Why Philly is on the federal government’s shaming list, and the Olmsted papers you didn’t know you needed.

***

What We’re Following

Who gets a ride?: As D.C. braces for the United the Right rally this Sunday, even the logistics of mobility are political. On message boards and Facebook groups, Uber and Lyft drivers—particularly people of color—are weighing whether or not to drive white supremacists or white nationalists to the rally, the Washington Post reports. They’re also considering how they might respond if they’re paired with racist riders. Uber and Lyft have reminded drivers that they can refuse service to riders who are disrespectful or make them feel unsafe.

The Washington Metro also faced controversy earlier this week when a transit agency union said it wouldn’t participate in plans to provide separate railcars for rallygoers. The agency’s chairman disputed the claim, saying there were no such plans in the first place (WAMU). We’ll be monitoring the rally and counter-protest over the weekend.