CityLab Daily: The Politics of Transporting White Supremacists

Also: Why Philly is on the federal government’s shaming list, and the Olmsted papers you didn’t know you needed.
Who gets a ride?: As D.C. braces for the United the Right rally this Sunday, even the logistics of mobility are political. On message boards and Facebook groups, Uber and Lyft drivers—particularly people of color—are weighing whether or not to drive white supremacists or white nationalists to the rally, the Washington Post reports. They’re also considering how they might respond if they’re paired with racist riders. Uber and Lyft have reminded drivers that they can refuse service to riders who are disrespectful or make them feel unsafe.
The Washington Metro also faced controversy earlier this week when a transit agency union said it wouldn’t participate in plans to provide separate railcars for rallygoers. The agency’s chairman disputed the claim, saying there were no such plans in the first place (WAMU). We’ll be monitoring the rally and counter-protest over the weekend.
In the latest installment of his Crossroads series for CityLab, Camilo José Vergara returns to Southern Boulevard and Westchester Avenue, the heart of a Latino neighborhood in the Bronx. Decades after photographing the intersection, Vergara sees a contrast between the past and present of the economically devastated borough. Where abandoned buildings and empty lots have disappeared, they have given way to Puerto Rican folk murals, playgrounds, and fruit stands. Take a look at his photos of the neighborhood “exemplified by this lively, peaceful crossroads.”
What’s the right number of taxis (or Uber or Lyft cars) in a city? (New York Times)
Manhole covers: a window into a city’s soul (The Guardian)
This apartment building will pay you to ditch your car (Fast Company)
Democrats still want infrastructure week to happen (Vox)
The sensors that power smart cities are a hacker’s dream (Wired)
