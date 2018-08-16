CityLab Daily: The Rising Toll of the Drug Epidemic

Also: The cities where you get the most bang for your buck, and what’s the deal with giant games in parks and plazas?

What We're Following How to get over: Yesterday's shocking scene of a mass overdose in New Haven punctuates a still-growing crisis in the U.S. A new bleak estimate from the Centers for Disease Control suggests drug overdoses killed a record number of Americans last year: about 72,000. That reflects a rise of around 10 percent over the previous year, driven by strong synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to The New York Times. Though the crisis was first concentrated in small cities and rural areas, it has grown significantly in large cities. An earlier CDC study this year found a 54 percent increase in opioid overdoses in the major metro areas of 16 states that included Chicago, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Columbus. (NBC News) As CityLab's Linda Poon reported in April, cities and towns are racing to understand what's driving the opioid crisis—deploying everything from real-time maps to sewer robots to diagnose what's causing the epidemic, and craft a plan to respond. The challenge is stretching cities to their creative limits, as one first responder told Linda: "The problem is wearing people out so badly that everybody is open to any suggestions."