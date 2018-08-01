CityLab Daily: ‘We Can't Get Out of This Area That Is Killing Us’

Brentin Mock
Brentin Mock is a staff writer at CityLab. He was previously the justice editor at Grist.
Also: When paying high rent is “saving” for the future, and the case for renaming Austin.
“My district is hot.” These are the words of Summer Lee, who is set to become the first black woman elected as a state House representative in western Pennsylvania. Her district includes Braddock, a city just outside of Pittsburgh that was the primary site for steel manufacturing plants that built the bedrock of American society in the 20th century. Most of those steel mills are now shuttered, and Braddock is the poster child for environmental injustice. Its predominantly black and impoverished population lives in one of the most pollution-burdened cities in America, producing disparate health outcomes ranging from asthma to infant mortality.
CityLab teamed up with Topic.com, an online magazine that today published a series of documentary vignettes that show the suffering and the hopes of Braddock today. As part of that project, we profiled Lee and the city itself to give readers a view of what each is facing in an atmosphere clogged with smog from the few remaining steel operations, and also the ever-present threat of police violence—as embodied by the recent police killing of Antwon Rose II, just outside of Braddock in East Pittsburgh.
The problems are best summarized by Lee: “We literally have this steel mill that has been killing us. Our air quality is the worst in the country, and because of the funding schemes for housing and education, we're stuck in this cycle. We can't get out of this area that is killing us.”
