CityLab Daily: Where’s the Transit Money?

Also: What brought down the bridge in Genoa? And Ben Carson is a YIMBY now.

What We're Following

Stuck in the station: We’ve lost count of how many “infrastructure weeks” the Trump administration has tried to hold, but by now it’s clear that the promise of a $1 trillion federal spending spree is all but dead in Congress. There’s a more basic breakdown in infrastructure spending going on, too: The Federal Transit Administration is sitting on $1.4 billion that’s supposed to go to transit projects, and there’s no clear reason why it hasn’t been doled out.

Nearly five months after the funding passed into law, 17 rail and rapid bus projects in 14 cities are awaiting federal grants, worrying transit agencies, commuters, advocates, and political leaders who championed the projects. As CityLab’s Laura Bliss reports, it’s hard not to see the heel-dragging as a sign of the administration’s hostility toward left-leaning urban centers, and to mass transit in particular. That’s why cities want to know: “Where’s the transit money you promised?”