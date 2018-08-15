CityLab Daily: Where’s the Transit Money?

  1. Andrew Small

Also: What brought down the bridge in Genoa? And Ben Carson is a YIMBY now.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Stuck in the station: We’ve lost count of how many “infrastructure weeks” the Trump administration has tried to hold, but by now it’s clear that the promise of a $1 trillion federal spending spree is all but dead in Congress. There’s a more basic breakdown in infrastructure spending going on, too: The Federal Transit Administration is sitting on $1.4 billion that’s supposed to go to transit projects, and there’s no clear reason why it hasn’t been doled out.

Nearly five months after the funding passed into law, 17 rail and rapid bus projects in 14 cities are awaiting federal grants, worrying transit agencies, commuters, advocates, and political leaders who championed the projects. As CityLab’s Laura Bliss reports, it’s hard not to see the heel-dragging as a sign of the administration’s hostility toward left-leaning urban centers, and to mass transit in particular. That’s why cities want to know: “Where’s the transit money you promised?

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

What Brought Down This Bridge in Genoa?

The disaster has focused attention on the state of infrastructure built during the nation’s postwar boom.

John Surico

Why Some Startups Move to the Bay Area (But Most Stay Put)

A new study explores startup migration and the benefits it brings.

Richard Florida

Ben Carson Is a YIMBY Now and Everything's Confusing

The HUD secretary's new attempt to roll back an Obama-era fair-housing rule has him wading into battle against exclusionary zoning.

Kriston Capps

Reining in Ride Hailing Is Critical

City leaders need to reckon with the reality that sometimes shared ride services are not part of the answer to urban congestion, argues transportation researcher Bruce Schaller.

Bruce Schaller

Building London’s Town of the Future

A 1970 film celebrates the construction of Thamesmead, the largest housing project development in the city’s history.

Feargus O'Sullivan

What We’re Reading

L.A.’s rail system will be the first in the U.S. to use scanners that detect explosives (Los Angeles Times)

Chicago faces a defining moment for police reform (The Intercept)

The White House corrects a false statement on black unemployment (Washington Post)

Why financial criminals use real estate to launder money (Curbed)

A conversation with John Legend about criminal justice reform (The Appeal)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Transportation

    An Impressive, Unnecessary, Multi-City Bridge

    The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is little more than propaganda announcing the unity of China and her former colonies, despite their very different historic, legal, and even transportation backgrounds.

    1. Erin Hale
  2. The collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian city of Genoa.
    Transportation

    What Brought Down This Bridge in Genoa?

    The disaster has focused attention on the state of infrastructure built during the nation’s postwar boom.

    1. John Surico
  3. Illustration of a house with separate activities taking place in different rooms.
    POV

    The Case for Rooms

    It’s time to end the tyranny of open-concept interior design.

    1. Kate Wagner
  4. Transportation

    The $1.4 Billion Transit Fund the U.S. Government Won’t Release

    From El Paso to Minneapolis, local rail and bus projects are waiting on federal money that should have arrived by now.

    1. Laura Bliss
  5. Transportation

    The Automotive Liberation of Paris

    The city has waged a remarkably successful effort to get cars off its streets and reclaim walkable space. But it didn’t happen overnight.

    1. Laura Bliss
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Popular Now on CityLab »