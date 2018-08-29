CityLab Daily: Will Anyone Be Held at Fault Over Flint?

Also: Racing the great Brooklyn-Queens divide, and our best-worst roommate stories.

***

What We’re Following

Running dry: Flint’s water crisis has dragged on for well over four years, with many residents still drinking bottled water and pointing to corroded pipes that haven’t been replaced. They also point to the deliberate pace of the state’s investigation of itself. Now the highest official to face criminal charges for the city’s water crisis is about to go to trial—but he’s still on the job.

Back in June 2017, prosecutors indicted Nick Lyon, the director of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services, for involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office in connection with the infamous lead contamination. With the support of Governor Rick Snyder, Lyon still leads his department even as the trial diverts the agency’s attention, as the chief medical executive also has been indicted.