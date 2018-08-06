CityLab Daily: The Case for Rooms

Andrew Small
Also today: It’s electric moped time, and the economic toll of New York’s inaccessible subway.
Room for debate: Someone had to say it. There are some major downsides to the open floor plan trend in American homes that lets noise echo across wall-free interiors. Kate Wagner, the author of the architecture blog McMansion Hell, looks to history to explain how we got here in the first place.
The conventional narrative is that houses in the United States once had floor plans that were closed, and then began opening up, shifting from the formal “hall-and-parlor” to a more compact home design. But that narrative derives from an affluent class. In working-class homes, an opposite progression occurred, with more walls emerging as families grew. It seems rooms prevailed for good reason: They make a lot of sense, from both an environmental and a living perspective. For CityLab, Wagner argues that true freedom might mean putting up a few barriers.
Seth Rogen is now the voice of public transit in Vancouver and Toronto. And with the comedy actor joining the ranks of public transit announcers who often become local celebrities in their own right, Team CityLab assembled our own nominations of who should remind riders to “mind the gap” or at least, mind their manners. Our suggestions spanned the gamut, from Judi Dench for the London Tube to Queen Latifah for Newark Light Rail.
Taxi and Uber drivers are united in backing a cap on ride-hail vehicles (New York Times)
Flood thy neighbor: One Missouri town’s levee saga (ProPublica)
In expensive cities, rents fall for the rich but rise for the poor (Washington Post)
The outsize hold of the word “welfare” on the public imagination (New York Times)
Some businesses are refusing to hire DACA recipients. They are fighting back. (Vox)
