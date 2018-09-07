CityLab Daily: A Year of HQ2

Also: NIMBYs dominate local meetings, and Uber tries to move past its reckless image.

Prime time: Happy anniversary to Amazon’s ongoing search for a second headquarters! A year ago today, the company asked cities across North America to apply for the chance to host an HQ2, promising a golden ticket worth 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in investment.

By October, 238 cities had tossed their hats in the ring, offering up free land and billions in tax incentives, which also produced a treasure trove of economic development data. Four months later—having received an avalanche of (good and bad) publicity, a bribe cactus, several pleading bid videos, and naming rights to one city in Georgia—the company named 20 finalist cities.

That was back in January, and few substantive details have been revealed about Amazon’s thinking since then. But that hasn’t stopped the speculative gears from grinding. Amazon trackers have done everything from counting clicks (Curbed) to tallying up job postings (Geekwire) to divining meaning from mysterious signals like the purple pants Jeff Bezos wore to a party recently (New York Times). The company has promised to announce the site of HQ2 by the end of the year, but maybe we’ll know the answer quicker than you can say “free two-day shipping.”