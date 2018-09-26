CityLab Daily: Can Cleveland Reinvent Its Historic Mall for Changing Times?

Also: Say goodbye to Confederate Avenue, and some rural counties are seeing a job boom.

All the mall things: When Cleveland’s Mall isn’t hosting a mega-event, it can feel monumentally empty. The grand ceremonial park, designed by Daniel Burnham in 1903, was imagined as a beautiful entry point and civic heart to a then-booming city. But it hasn’t really worked out that way. Decades of abandoned projects have left the green space languishing as the city’s development shifted elsewhere and population declined.

Now the city and region are attempting to reorient themselves toward the lakefront on the Mall’s north end. Shifting to focus more on tourism and less on industry, it’s possible the Mall could play a big role in linking Cleveland’s downtown and lakefront—and because of its location, it has to. Today on CityLab, Vince Guerrieri reports on what’s in store for the grand, underutilized park in the heart of Cleveland.