CityLab Daily: Can Cleveland Reinvent Its Historic Mall for Changing Times?

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter
Also: Say goodbye to Confederate Avenue, and some rural counties are seeing a job boom.
***
All the mall things: When Cleveland’s Mall isn’t hosting a mega-event, it can feel monumentally empty. The grand ceremonial park, designed by Daniel Burnham in 1903, was imagined as a beautiful entry point and civic heart to a then-booming city. But it hasn’t really worked out that way. Decades of abandoned projects have left the green space languishing as the city’s development shifted elsewhere and population declined.
Now the city and region are attempting to reorient themselves toward the lakefront on the Mall’s north end. Shifting to focus more on tourism and less on industry, it’s possible the Mall could play a big role in linking Cleveland’s downtown and lakefront—and because of its location, it has to. Today on CityLab, Vince Guerrieri reports on what’s in store for the grand, underutilized park in the heart of Cleveland.
That undeveloped land could be protecting your city from the next flood (Next City)
Memphis downtown boom fueled by riverfront city’s rich history (Curbed)
Uber scores a big win in legal fight to keep drivers as independent contractors (The Verge)
“There will be evictions”: New smoking ban roils public housing’s oldest residents (Governing)
Cleveland’s monumental-scaled Mall could be an inviting link between downtown and the lakefront, with some fresh thinking—and political will.
A new tower development in the city’s harbor has a clear inspiration from U.S. and Canadian cities. But is it right for low-rise Amsterdam?
Economic growth is a mixed bag in urban and rural counties, large and small.
Two decades ago, a Swiss inventor laid the foundation for 2018’s most talked-about mobility innovation.
The Massachusetts Democrat introduced legislation that takes aim at segregation, redlining, restrictive zoning, and the loss of equity by low-income homeowners.