CityLab Daily: Elizabeth Warren’s Ambitious Fix for America’s Housing Crisis

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: The Obama Library after Rahm Emanuel, and a look into the Museum of Broken Windows.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
She’s running. Progressives, anyway, will be tempted to conclude that Elizabeth Warren’s proposed American Housing and Economic Mobility Act—a far-reaching solution to the nation’s affordable-housing crisis—is a signal that she’s gunning for the White House in 2020. CityLab’s Kriston Capps weighs in on Warren’s new bill, announced this morning:
The bill itself doesn’t stand a chance: It would generate a half-trillion dollars for affordable housing subsidies by raising the estate tax. That alone marks it as DOA in this administration. Should Democrats regain the House, Senate, and eventually, the presidency, though, this bill might work to undo decades of housing segregation.
Warren’s plan, which includes incentives to generate new affordable housing and eliminate zoning laws that thwart new construction, could spur more than 3 million new units in 10 years—about the same number that the Low Income Housing Tax Credit has produced since 1987. As an added bonus, the law rethinks the Community Reinvestment Act to bolster financial regulations to ensure fair housing—a law that is currently in the crosshairs of Trump’s Treasury.
No question, Warren’s bill qualifies as a moonshot. Not only would it reverse a decades-long decline in spending on housing aid, it would target the barriers to safe and equitable housing that communities have long maintained at the local level. America’s far-reaching crisis deserves a far-reaching solution, whether it’s precisely Warren’s vision or not—and hey, we did land on the moon, didn’t we?
Broadway Junction, in the heart of Brooklyn, is the borough’s third-busiest transit station. Its design shows little regard for conventional beauty; its character comes from its maze-like layout with stained-glass windows and a sunset view of the World Trade Center. In the final installment of his “Crossroads” photo essay series, Camilo José Vergara describes Broadway Junction as an excellent setting for a New York City history lesson—a place to experience the hustle and bustle of a big-city commute. Read: Life in East New York’s Sprawling Transit Hub
Which city gets the least sleep—and how is that tied to wages? (The Guardian)
The hidden powers of composting in Baltimore (Next City)
How San Francisco planned its own housing crisis (Collectors Weekly)
How ride hailing is cutting into airports’ parking revenue (Morning Consult)
The most dangerous place to bicycle in America: Tampa Bay (Wall Street Journal)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Cleveland’s monumental-scaled Mall could be an inviting link between downtown and the lakefront, with some fresh thinking—and political will.
A new tower development in the city’s harbor has a clear inspiration from U.S. and Canadian cities. But is it right for low-rise Amsterdam?
Economic growth is a mixed bag in urban and rural counties, large and small.
Two decades ago, a Swiss inventor laid the foundation for 2018’s most talked-about mobility innovation.
The Massachusetts Democrat introduced legislation that takes aim at segregation, redlining, restrictive zoning, and the loss of equity by low-income homeowners.