CityLab Daily: Elizabeth Warren’s Ambitious Fix for America’s Housing Crisis

The Obama Library after Rahm Emanuel, and a look into the Museum of Broken Windows.

She’s running. Progressives, anyway, will be tempted to conclude that Elizabeth Warren’s proposed American Housing and Economic Mobility Act—a far-reaching solution to the nation’s affordable-housing crisis—is a signal that she’s gunning for the White House in 2020. CityLab’s Kriston Capps weighs in on Warren’s new bill, announced this morning:

The bill itself doesn’t stand a chance: It would generate a half-trillion dollars for affordable housing subsidies by raising the estate tax. That alone marks it as DOA in this administration. Should Democrats regain the House, Senate, and eventually, the presidency, though, this bill might work to undo decades of housing segregation.

Warren’s plan, which includes incentives to generate new affordable housing and eliminate zoning laws that thwart new construction, could spur more than 3 million new units in 10 years—about the same number that the Low Income Housing Tax Credit has produced since 1987. As an added bonus, the law rethinks the Community Reinvestment Act to bolster financial regulations to ensure fair housing—a law that is currently in the crosshairs of Trump’s Treasury.