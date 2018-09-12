CityLab Daily: Rural Carolinas Brace for Impact

Also: California’s new clean-energy commitment, and how local food tests political candidates.

***

What We’re Following

Buckets of rain: Hurricane Florence is shaping up to be a triple threat for the eastern Carolinas. Storm surges, high winds, and possibly 25 inches of rainfall prompted evacuation orders along the coast, with North Carolina expected to bear the brunt. The state’s poor, rural communities are even more vulnerable in the face of this potentially catastrophic storm.

Small towns may face some of the worst damage due to a lack of resources and insufficient communications infrastructure, especially in low-lying coastal areas. As CityLab’s Laura Bliss reports, the real measure of resilience will come as environmental and economic impacts linger after the storm. As one climate researcher tells Laura:

The true test of our disaster response doesn’t just lie in how quickly the lights come back on or flights are restored in major economic hubs, but in how well isolated or marginalized communities fare in the aftermath of storms.

Read: As Hurricane Florence Approaches, Rural Communities Brace for Impact