CityLab Daily: Rural Carolinas Brace for Impact

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: California’s new clean-energy commitment, and how local food tests political candidates.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Buckets of rain: Hurricane Florence is shaping up to be a triple threat for the eastern Carolinas. Storm surges, high winds, and possibly 25 inches of rainfall prompted evacuation orders along the coast, with North Carolina expected to bear the brunt. The state’s poor, rural communities are even more vulnerable in the face of this potentially catastrophic storm.
Small towns may face some of the worst damage due to a lack of resources and insufficient communications infrastructure, especially in low-lying coastal areas. As CityLab’s Laura Bliss reports, the real measure of resilience will come as environmental and economic impacts linger after the storm. As one climate researcher tells Laura:
The true test of our disaster response doesn’t just lie in how quickly the lights come back on or flights are restored in major economic hubs, but in how well isolated or marginalized communities fare in the aftermath of storms.
Read: As Hurricane Florence Approaches, Rural Communities Brace for Impact
Subway policing in New York City still has a race problem (The Marshall Project)
The house that came in the mail (99 Percent Invisible)
Single-family homes cover almost half of Los Angeles—here’s how that happened (Curbed Los Angeles)
Waze is using beacons to help drivers navigate GPS dead zones in Chicago (Wired)
The epicenter of the housing bust is booming again. That’s a warning sign. (New York Times)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Streetcar, bus, and metro systems have been ignoring one lesson for 100 years: Service drives demand.
How the creative class is affecting economic growth in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The unspoken rules of local food are a recurring nightmare for politicians.
The path of the powerful hurricane is only one way to understand the scope of its likely burden.
A major new investment makes clear: It’s not all about Paris anymore.