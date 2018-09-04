CityLab Daily: Tackling the Soaring Costs of Local Elections

Also: A world-famous chef tries to solve the problem of school lunch, and what cities can do to upgrade service jobs.

The amazing raise: Before he surprised Chicagoans today by announcing he will not seek re-election next year, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel had been running an aggressive fundraising campaign, taking in a little more than $10 million as of August (almost $2 million of it in one day). The size of that war chest was an example of how the costs of running for local office have soared in many big U.S. cities. At the municipal level in particular, political spending has grown as donors have recognized that city elections have national implications on party power. Potential city leaders, in turn, have hired national media consultants who recommend large budgets and high spending to become more professional.

Now several localities, including Portland, Denver, and Baltimore, are weighing ballot initiatives designed to restrain the influence of big money. CityLab’s Sarah Holder reports that the reforms aim to give all campaigns a fair shot, and different places have different ideas about how to do that. They might not be the magic pill, but as one candidate in Portland told Sarah, the reforms “will force me not to spend so much time on the phone trying to raise money. And it means that regular people can run and serve.”