CityLab Daily: Tackling the Soaring Costs of Local Elections

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter
Also: A world-famous chef tries to solve the problem of school lunch, and what cities can do to upgrade service jobs.
The amazing raise: Before he surprised Chicagoans today by announcing he will not seek re-election next year, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel had been running an aggressive fundraising campaign, taking in a little more than $10 million as of August (almost $2 million of it in one day). The size of that war chest was an example of how the costs of running for local office have soared in many big U.S. cities. At the municipal level in particular, political spending has grown as donors have recognized that city elections have national implications on party power. Potential city leaders, in turn, have hired national media consultants who recommend large budgets and high spending to become more professional.
Now several localities, including Portland, Denver, and Baltimore, are weighing ballot initiatives designed to restrain the influence of big money. CityLab’s Sarah Holder reports that the reforms aim to give all campaigns a fair shot, and different places have different ideas about how to do that. They might not be the magic pill, but as one candidate in Portland told Sarah, the reforms “will force me not to spend so much time on the phone trying to raise money. And it means that regular people can run and serve.”
The story of Chicago’s North and South sides is too often a story of numbers, not of people. So photographer Tonika Johnson found a way to turn street addresses into stories—pairing Chicago residents who share the same street names and numbers on opposite sides of the city. She calls these pairings “map twins,” and has them meet at one another’s homes to talk about their lives and their neighborhoods. The “Folded Map” series draws out strikingly personal narratives of life in a divided city.
While the homes and homeowners are presented to the viewers against the backdrop of systemic segregation, the images showcase their personalities, tastes, and lives in a way that abstract data can’t. “At the end of the day, I want to see the story from the point of view of people who live there,” Johnson says. See how “map twins” bridge the gap in a segregated Chicago.
Streetcar, bus, and metro systems have been ignoring one lesson for 100 years: Service drives demand.
This fall, a former chef at the world-famous restaurant Noma is piloting a new approach to school lunch in New York City.
What do you get when you layer the Barcelona “superblock” and the Dutch woonerf onto Manhattan’s grid? Streets that are for people.
The map provides a level of detail previously unavailable. It is the first ever to collect data published by all of Europe’s municipalities.
Ink’s ingredients are usually closely held secrets, but one artist shows how you can make it with items found all across the city, from soggy walnuts to rusty bedsprings.