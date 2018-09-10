CityLab Daily: The Limits of City Power

Also: Yelp reviews can track gentrification, and the architects who made Miami “magic.”

Run this town: Localism is having a moment. Since the 2016 election, a chorus of city boosters has called on local governments to address big challenges that the Trump administration and states might neglect. Now many city leaders are seeking higher office, banking on the idea that voters will respond to the kinds of politics and governance that cities represent. But there are risks to this kind of rhetoric and mindset, even for those who support the movement.

Today on CityLab, the Brookings Institution’s Amy Liu writes that the trend toward localism can be self-destructive, reinforcing a deep dysfunction in federalism. “Providing an adequate safety net, supporting workers and communities facing sudden job loss, funding basic research, and ensuring a fair census and other data—only a national government can perform functions like these that ultimately enable local initiatives,” she writes. Read her perspective: The Limits of City Power in the Age of Trump.