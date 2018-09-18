CityLab Daily: The Truth About the Urban-Rural Divide

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: How Boston got its “T,” and remembering the “mother of all pandemics.”
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Mythbusting: The urban-rural divide is a defining trope in American culture today, with the common refrain that cities are thriving and rural areas are in decline. But it’s more complicated than that: The divide is more of a spectrum that ranges from urbanized metropolitan counties to remote rural ones, and the economic fortunes of a place aren’t strictly tied to where it falls on that line.
Today on CityLab, Richard Florida kicks off a series that explores the myths and realities of urban and rural life in America. In the coming weeks, he’ll unpack what’s happening with jobs, wages, college grads, and the creative class across the urban-rural continuum. We start with population—and as it turns out, there’s more growth in some rural areas than you might expect.
Even after Hurricane Florence dissipated over the Carolinas, the historic dump of rain has left many highways looking more like waterways. Huge swaths of Interstate 40 and Interstate 95 remain inaccessible by vehicle, with roads facing flood levels well beyond what they were designed to withstand. CityLab’s Karim Doumar rounded up photos of the waterlogged highways in the region, and explains why it could still be some time before the roads are passable.
Also: The Washington Post has a harrowing story of a mother who lost her 1-year-old son driving through North Carolina after the storm.
In flood-hit public housing, a reminder that the poor bear the brunt of storms’ fury (New York Times)
Portland explores legalizing more housing options (Sightline)
The #MeToo movement hits McDonald’s (New Republic)
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don’t judge (AP)
Reading the New South (New York Times)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Economic growth is not only uneven between urban and rural places—it is uneven within them, too.
In their new book Building the Cycling City: The Dutch Blueprint for Urban Vitality, Melissa and Chris Bruntlett use the example of the Netherlands to show how a cycling culture promotes community building and health.
Designers Peter Chermayeff and Tom Geismar talk about how they gave the MBTA an enduring makeover.
Streetcar, bus, and metro systems have been ignoring one lesson for 100 years: Service drives demand.
Frank Rizzo, Philadelphia’s mayor from 1972 to 1980, appealed to “law and order” and white working-class identity—a sign of politics to come, says the author of a new book.