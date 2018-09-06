CityLab Daily: Why Widening a Road Doesn’t Ease Traffic

Also: Why San Francisco opened a mock safe injection site, and Florence comes after hungry tourists.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Jamming: As the urbanist aphorism goes: Widening roads to reduce congestion is like loosening your belt to cure obesity. Yet nearly all freeway expansions and new highways are sold to the public as a way to reduce traffic. Anyone who’s stuck on the road has had the thought: If there were only one more lane, everyone would move faster.

The problem is, it doesn’t always work that way—in fact, congestion can stay just as bad, or get even worse. Economists have a name for this phenomenon: induced demand. Basically, when you provide more of something, people are more likely to use it. In the latest edition of CityLab University, Benjamin Schneider gives a crash course in induced demand and why it has vexed drivers, planners, and politicians since the dawn of the automobile age.