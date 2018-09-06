CityLab Daily: Why Widening a Road Doesn’t Ease Traffic

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: Why San Francisco opened a mock safe injection site, and Florence comes after hungry tourists.
Jamming: As the urbanist aphorism goes: Widening roads to reduce congestion is like loosening your belt to cure obesity. Yet nearly all freeway expansions and new highways are sold to the public as a way to reduce traffic. Anyone who’s stuck on the road has had the thought: If there were only one more lane, everyone would move faster.
The problem is, it doesn’t always work that way—in fact, congestion can stay just as bad, or get even worse. Economists have a name for this phenomenon: induced demand. Basically, when you provide more of something, people are more likely to use it. In the latest edition of CityLab University, Benjamin Schneider gives a crash course in induced demand and why it has vexed drivers, planners, and politicians since the dawn of the automobile age.
Houston’s roads and drivers are the most deadly in the U.S. (Houston Chronicle)
IBM used NYPD surveillance footage to develop technology that lets police search by skin color (The Intercept)
How the Army Corps’ hesitation nearly destroyed a city (ProPublica)
States are losing millions in biking and walking funds (Streetsblog)
Reader suggestion: Take a look at one of the best video game cities (Polygon)
The Italian city is imposing a €500 fine for eating in some popular, crowded areas.
Streetcar, bus, and metro systems have been ignoring one lesson for 100 years: Service drives demand.
When traffic-clogged highways are expanded, new drivers quickly materialize to fill them. What gives? Here’s how “induced demand” works.
The city is looking to the ubiquitous building type from its Communist past to help solve a housing crunch.
Why do revamped areas remain barren after so much thought and money are put into redesigning them? A case study in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers clues.