CityLab Daily: Why Affordable Housing Isn’t More Affordable

Who’s counting: Affordable housing isn’t cheap to build. It’s no surprise that it costs more to build where land prices are higher, but there’s another factor that inflates the costs: local regulations. When homeowners and neighborhoods fight to slow or stop development, it makes low-income developments harder and more expensive to build. But we don’t know how much.

Since 2010, the federal government has helped finance some 50,000 affordable units every year through the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program. As CityLab’s Kriston Capps reports, when the Government Accountability Office released a long-awaited report last week about the effectiveness of the program, it didn’t attempt to gauge the effect that regulatory burdens had on building more units. Without that data, it’s still tough to answer an important question: How much does NIMBYism cost?

Andrew Small

Delving Into the Nocturnal City of the Synanthrope

Audio tours invite New Yorkers to explore the nighttime lives of the animals whose habitat they share.

Allison C. Meier

Mapping Where Environmental Justice Is Most Threatened in the Carolinas

Eight places have long been vulnerable—and without them, we may not have the language, knowledge, and tools to fight environmental injustice in the age of climate change.

Brentin Mock

The Parks Where Kids (and Their Parents) Walk and Read at the Same Time

Some libraries are getting young kids reading by taking the books outside.

Linda Poon

The Fight for LGBT Rights Has Moved to the Suburbs

Many Americans still associate LGBTQ life with urban “gayborhoods.” But the Masterpiece Cakeshop case highlights how sexual diversity in suburbia is growing.

Clayton Howard

After Maria, an ‘Earthship’ Rises in Puerto Rico

In western Puerto Rico, families and volunteers are building a low-tech, resilient haven out of earth, tires, and trash.

Jayme Gershen

Giving an Underrepresented Community and City a Place in Literature

There There author Tommy Orange discusses his experience telling stories about Oakland and Native Americans, and why cities should be seen as part of the natural environment.

Gracie McKenzie

The secret life of teen scooter outlaws (The Verge)

Why mayors and urban leaders could have a bigger impact on the 2018 election (Curbed)

Are landlords telling the truth? New York City doesn’t always check. This guy does. (New York Times)

What happens to police departments that collect more fines? They solve fewer crimes. (Washington Post)

Podcast alert: “The City” launches today, starting in Chicago (USA Today)

  1. An early 1900s architectural drawing of a grand linear park.
    Life

    Can Cleveland Reinvent Its Historic Mall for Changing Times?

    Cleveland’s monumental-scaled Mall could be an inviting link between downtown and the lakefront, with some fresh thinking—and political will.

    1. Vince Guerrieri
  2. Design

    Amsterdam Plans a Distinctly American High-Rise Island

    A new tower development in the city’s harbor has a clear inspiration from U.S. and Canadian cities. But is it right for low-rise Amsterdam?

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
  3. A large factory in the desert
    Life

    Some Rural Counties Are Seeing a Job Boom, Too

    Economic growth is a mixed bag in urban and rural counties, large and small.

    1. Richard Florida
  4. Life

    The Man Behind the Scooter Revolution

    Two decades ago, a Swiss inventor laid the foundation for 2018’s most talked-about mobility innovation.

    1. Sarah Holder
  5. Equity

    Elizabeth Warren’s Ambitious Fix for America’s Housing Crisis

    The Massachusetts Democrat introduced legislation that takes aim at segregation, redlining, restrictive zoning, and the loss of equity by low-income homeowners.

    1. Madeleine Carlisle
